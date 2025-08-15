Whose moon is it anyway? A matching space quiz

A close up of the moon from space.

From Jupiter’s swirling storms to Neptune’s icy depths, planets across our solar system are orbited by a fascinating cast of moons. Some are massive and geologically active, while others are tiny, misshapen rocks silently circling their hosts.

These natural satellites come in all shapes and sizes, and many have features that rival the planets themselves. Time to find out which moon belongs where!

This quiz will challenge your memory, spark your curiosity, and maybe even teach you something new about the solar system’s most intriguing tagalongs. Some matches are obvious, others might surprise you — so keep your eyes on the stars and your mind sharp.

Whether you're a seasoned stargazer or just dipping your toes into astronomy, this moon-matching challenge is a fun way to explore the hidden relationships in our celestial neighborhood.

Try it out below and see how well you score!