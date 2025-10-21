NASA'd too hard: The ultimate NASA trivia quiz

NASA wasn't born with a rocket in its hand — it was forged in the heat of the Cold War, when the race to space became a global obsession.

Since its founding, the agency has transformed from a scrappy collection of engineers into the world’s most iconic space organization. But how well do you really know NASA's story?

This quiz will take you on a journey through NASA's greatest hits — and a few lesser-known moments too. From the Mercury and Gemini missions to the drama of Apollo 13, the launch of the Hubble Space Telescope, and the robotic explorers roaming Mars, NASA's history is packed with daring feats and scientific firsts.

Whether you're a space buff or just curious about what goes on behind the launchpad, this quiz will challenge your cosmic IQ.

Try it out below and see how well you score!