Rock the cosmos: An asteroid trivia quiz
This asteroid quiz is your launchpad to discovery
Space is vast, mysterious, and full of surprises — but few celestial objects capture our imagination quite like asteroids.
These rocky remnants from the early solar system have been drifting through space for billions of years, offering clues about the formation of planets and the chaotic history of our cosmic neighborhood. Some are no bigger than pebbles, while others stretch for miles, silently orbiting the sun in the asteroid belt or zipping past Earth in close encounters.
Asteroids aren't just space rocks — they're time capsules. Scientists study them to uncover secrets about the building blocks of life, the origins of water on Earth, and even the potential for mining valuable resources in the future.
But how much do you really know about these cosmic wanderers? Do you know which asteroid has its own moon, or which one was the first to be visited by a spacecraft? This quiz will test your knowledge, challenge your assumptions, and maybe even teach you something new about the rocky rogues of our solar system.
Try it out below and see how well you score!
