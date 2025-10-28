12-year-old discovers 2 possible new asteroids

An Ontario preteen may be one of the youngest Canadians to ever find an asteroid.

Siddharth Patel, a 12-year-old who lives in London, Ontario (west of Toronto), spotted two possible asteroids in September as part of a citizen science program that partners with NASA, according to the Toronto Star .

The two suspected space rocks are called 2024 RX69 and 2024 RH39 and are cataloged in the Minor Planet Center, which is a branch of the International Astronomical Union that reports and tracks asteroids and other small, naturally occurring space objects.

Siddharth told the Star he pursues his love of astronomy — he's been using a telescope since age five, supported by parents with no space background — after finishing school activities.

"Space was not really taught in schools," he said. "I really started doing things about space after I came back from school, because school is the academic time. And after that is the time when I pursue my interests and dreams."

While confirming the asteroids' orbits may take as long as a decade, Patel has another big project on his mind: becoming an astronaut. He recently joined the youth-focused Royal Canadian Air Cadets to learn how to fly a plane, the Star reported. This is following the pathway of notable Canadian Space Agency astronauts such as Jeremy Hansen (who will fly around the moon as part of NASA's Artemis 2 mission next year) and Chris Hadfield , the first Canadian to command the International Space Station .

Siddharth found the asteroids through the International Astronomical Search Collaboration, which uses images from the Hawaiian Pan-STARRS facility and the Arizona-based Catalina Sky Survey for asteroid searches. While Siddharth's two space rocks reside in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter , the collaboration can also find near-Earth asteroids and trans-Neptunian objects (which orbit the sun beyond Neptune ), according to NASA .

The provisional asteroid discoveries aren't Siddharth's only space accolades. His image of Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS) alongside the Milky Way received the People's Choice Award in DarkSky International's 2025 Capture the Dark photography contest.