Trivia in orbit: How well do you know the ISS?

An image of the International Space Station.

Floating above Earth, the International Space Station is a symbol of global cooperation, scientific discovery and the relentless curiosity that drives us to explore the cosmos.

It's not just a home in space — it's a laboratory, a classroom and a proving ground for technologies that may one day take us to Mars and beyond. From growing lettuce in microgravity to studying the effects of long-term spaceflight on the human body, the ISS is a hub of innovation that's reshaping our understanding of life off Earth.

