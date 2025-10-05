Trivia in orbit: How well do you know the ISS?
This quiz will test your grasp of everything from orbital mechanics and international partnerships to basic facts about the International Space Station
Floating above Earth, the International Space Station is a symbol of global cooperation, scientific discovery and the relentless curiosity that drives us to explore the cosmos.
It's not just a home in space — it's a laboratory, a classroom and a proving ground for technologies that may one day take us to Mars and beyond. From growing lettuce in microgravity to studying the effects of long-term spaceflight on the human body, the ISS is a hub of innovation that's reshaping our understanding of life off Earth.
Whether you're a seasoned space nerd or just dipping your toes into the vacuum of space trivia, this quiz will challenge your knowledge and ignite your imagination about the ISS.
So buckle up, adjust your mental thrusters, and prepare for liftoff, you're about to take a spin through the fascinating world of the International Space Station.
Try it out below and see how well you score!
