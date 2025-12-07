SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches Starlink satellites from Vandenberg in California

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 29 Starlink satellites launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025.

SpaceX launched a new batch of its Starlink satellites today (Dec. 7).

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the 29 internet broadband relays lifted off from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 12:58 a.m. EST (1758 GMT or 9:58 a.m. PST local time) on Sunday.

About nine minutes later, the rocket's second stage reached low Earth orbit. After a coast and second engine burn, the Starlink satellites (Group 11-15) were set to be deployed an hour after leaving the ground.

The first stage from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stands on its four deployable landing legs after making a propulsive touchdown the droneship "Of Course I Still Love You" positioned in the Pacific Ocean on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. (Image credit: SpaceX)

Previous Booster 1088 missions NROL-126 | Transporter-12 | SPHEREx | NROL-57 | 6 Starlink missions

To plan, the Falcon 9's first stage (B1088) completed its 12th flight, making a propulsive landing on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

SpaceX's Starlink constellation, which now totals more than 9,100 operational satellites, provides internet access to areas around the world where other means of connecting are either sparse non existent. The service also supports wifi on commercial airliners and cell-to-satellite connections for mobile providers.

Sunday's launch from Vandenberg was SpaceX's 115th Starlink launch and 157th Falcon 9 flight of the year,