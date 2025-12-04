SpaceX launches 28 Starlink satellites to orbit from California (video)

It was the 156th Falcon 9 launch of the year.

SpaceX launched yet another batch of its Starlink internet satellites to orbit on Thursday (Dec. 4), sending 28 of them up from California's central coast.

The Falcon 9's first stage landed safely on a ship at sea on Dec. 4, 2025. (Image credit: SpaceX)
The Falcon 9's upper stage continued carrying the 28 Starlink satellites toward low Earth orbit, where they will be deployed about an hour after liftoff, if all goes to plan.

They'll join a megaconstellation that's by far the largest ever assembled. SpaceX currently operates more than 9,000 Starlink satellites and has launched more than 10,000 of them over the past 6.5 years.

Today's launch was the 156th Falcon 9 liftoff of 2025, extending SpaceX's single-year record. More than 70% of them have been Starlink missions.

