Strange structures of space: a weird quiz

Quizzes
published

Think you know your Dyson spheres from your dark blobs? This cosmic crossword dives into the strangest, most mind-bending structures ever spotted — or imagined — in the universe.

A series of dark blobs mixed with red bright stars in a golden gas cloud in space.
This image was obtained with the wide-field view of the Mosaic II camera on the Blanco 4-meter telescope at Cerro Tololo on Jan 12th and Feb 7th, 2012. An array of dark Bok globules, known as Thackeray's Globules, can be seen in silhouette against the emission nebula IC 2944 in the constellation Centaurus. (Image credit: T.A. Rector (University of Alaska Anchorage) and N.S. van der Bliek (NOAO/AURA/NSF))

Space is full of wonders, but some celestial structures defy explanation. From vast rings that encircle stars to mysterious voids that seem to swallow light, the cosmos is a playground for the bizarre.

Scientists have spotted formations that challenge our understanding of physics, and theorists have dreamed up megastructures that could power entire civilizations.

Whether it's a hexagon on Saturn or a star that dims like clockwork, each clue will test your knowledge of the universe's strangest sights.

Try it out below and see how well you score!

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Space.com. Formerly, she was the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a freelance science journalist. Her beats include quantum technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.

