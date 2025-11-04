The hunt for dark matter: a trivia quiz

This quiz dives into the mysterious world of dark matter — what we know, what we don't, and how scientists are chasing shadows across the cosmos.

An illustration of axion dark matter
An illustration of what dark matter could look like. (Image credit: Robert Lea (created with Canva))

From galaxy rotation curves that defy Newton's laws to gravitational lensing that bends light in eerie ways, scientists have been piecing together clues about dark matter like interstellar sleuths.

Particle physicists, astronomers, and cosmologists have built massive underground detectors, launched satellites, and even proposed entire new particles — all in pursuit of this elusive substance.

Whether you're a seasoned space nerd or just curious about the universe's biggest mystery, you're in for a brain-bending ride.

Try it out below and see how well you score!

