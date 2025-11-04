The hunt for dark matter: a trivia quiz

An illustration of what dark matter could look like.

From galaxy rotation curves that defy Newton's laws to gravitational lensing that bends light in eerie ways, scientists have been piecing together clues about dark matter like interstellar sleuths.

Particle physicists, astronomers, and cosmologists have built massive underground detectors , launched satellites, and even proposed entire new particles — all in pursuit of this elusive substance.

This quiz will test your knowledge of the strange, shadowy realm of dark matter. We'll explore the history of its discovery, the theories that try to explain it, and the cutting-edge experiments designed to catch it in the act.

Whether you're a seasoned space nerd or just curious about the universe's biggest mystery, you're in for a brain-bending ride.

Try it out below and see how well you score!