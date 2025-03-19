Aliens abduct space-crazed kid in wild new trailer for Pixar's 'Elio' (video)

News
By published

"If any aliens are listening please come by and get me … okay, bye, I love you."

After making a course correction with a number of reshoots and directorial shuffling, "Elio" is poised to be Disney & Pixar's next potential blockbuster when the kid-centric sci-fi comedy drops into our galaxy with a rescheduled release date of June 20, 2025 and we’ve got a vibrant new trailer to share.

"Elio's" family-friendly plotline orbits around its aliens-obsessed 11-year-old hero who dreams of venturing into the heavens on intergalactic adventures when he's suddenly beamed up into the midst of the "Communiverse." This vast interplanetary institution is a consortium of representatives from all points of the universe.

Elio is wrongly identified as Earth's official ambassador in an unexpected role he inherits. He’s soon thrust into a political storm where he must forge alliances with a variety of alien species both friends and foes to save the galaxy and discover his true purpose in life.

Elio | Official Trailer - YouTube Elio | Official Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

Directed by Madeline Sharafian ("Burrow")and Domee Shi ("Bao," "Turning Red") in collaboration with Adrian Molina (“Coco") and produced by Mary Alice Drumm ("Coco"), Elio taps into its wealth of talented voice actors including Yonas Kibreab (Elio), Zoe Saldaña (Aunt Olga), Remy Edgerly (Glordon), Jameela Jamil (Ambassador Questa), and Brad Garrett (Ambassador Grigon), and Shirley Henderson (OOOOO).

This latest preview offers more amusing nods and easter eggs that space enthusiasts will recognize like a Voyager-like Golden Record and Elio's Aunt Olga employed by the Air Force Space Command, the branch of the U.S. Armed Services that became the U.S. Space Forced in 2019. Does that mean the movie takes place in the past? Time will tell.

"I just want to belong somewhere," Elio declares in the latest trailer. "So if any aliens are listening please come by and get me… okay, bye, I love you."

a boy with an eye-patch drinks a weird beverage with an alien blob

Elio and an alien friend enjoy a colorful galactic beverage in Pixar's "Elio" (Image credit: Pixar)

As an outer space coming-of-age offering, "Elio," has all the makings of an original animated adventure since it had a necessary tonal revamp when Sharafian and Shi stepped in to rework the screenplay. Though it pushed the release date off for more than a year, these extensive alterations and tinkering served to give the film a less serious demeanor and brightened up the overall mood.

Disney & Pixar's "Elio" hits theaters on June 20, 2025.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Jeff Spry
Jeff Spry
Contributing Writer

Jeff Spry is an award-winning screenwriter and veteran freelance journalist covering TV, movies, video games, books, and comics. His work has appeared at SYFY Wire, Inverse, Collider, Bleeding Cool and elsewhere. Jeff lives in beautiful Bend, Oregon amid the ponderosa pines, classic muscle cars, a crypt of collector horror comics, and two loyal English Setters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about entertainment
A Lego Spaceship in red and grey with four minifigures in front of it are placed in front of the product box which is in front of an orange planet with the space.com logo in the top left.

Save 28% in this early Amazon Spring Deal Days Lego Star Wars deal as Ahsoka Tano's T-6 Jedi Shuttle is heavily discounted
Still from the video game Borderlands 4. Close up of a robot hand holding a battered and dirty white face/gasmask. The mask has a thick orange stripe that runs from the bottom of one cheek, up to the forehead, and then back down to the bottom of the other cheek. The eyes are reflecting a blazing blue light.

Borderlands 4: Release date, trailers & everything we know
MacBook Pro 2024 M4 on a purple space.com background with a deals icon

The MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops for astronomers and it's just hit its lowest-ever price
See more latest
Most Popular
MacBook Pro 2024 M4 on a purple space.com background with a deals icon
The MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops for astronomers and it's just hit its lowest-ever price
A verdant planet orbiting a white dwarf dead star
Alien life could survive on Earth-like planets circling dead stars, study suggests
An illustration of a gas giant planet next to a much smaller blue planet
Large alien planets may be born in chaos, NASA's retired exoplanet-hunter finds
Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft is pictured docked to the Harmony module’s forward port at the International Space Station.
NASA still mulling options for Boeing's troubled Starliner astronaut capsule
a man sitting in a wheelchair poses for a portrait in front of a backdrop of space
What were Stephen Hawking's greatest contributions to science?
The open star cluster NGC 460 is located within a greater collection of nebulae and star clusters known as N83, within one of the Milky Way’s nearest neighbors: the Small Magellanic Cloud.
Hubble Telescope spies star-forming cocoons in neighboring galaxy (photo)
A composite image of four astronauts in blue flight suits being greeted as they arrived home in Houston after an extended space mission
Starliner and Crew-9 astronauts arrive home in Houston: Space photo of the day
A Lego Spaceship in red and grey with four minifigures in front of it are placed in front of the product box which is in front of an orange planet with the space.com logo in the top left.
Save 28% in this early Amazon Spring Deal Days Lego Star Wars deal as Ahsoka Tano's T-6 Jedi Shuttle is heavily discounted
Andre van der Hoeven (Netherlands) combined different datasets in the archives of the Hubble Space Telescope to create this stunning image of spiral galaxy Messier 77.
How do spiral galaxies get 'feathers'? All it takes is a little gravity
Still from the video game Borderlands 4. Close up of a robot hand holding a battered and dirty white face/gasmask. The mask has a thick orange stripe that runs from the bottom of one cheek, up to the forehead, and then back down to the bottom of the other cheek. The eyes are reflecting a blazing blue light.
Borderlands 4: Release date, trailers & everything we know