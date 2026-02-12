Project Hail Mary, Disclosure Day, & The Super Mario Galaxy Movie got new trailers at Super Bowl LX: Watch them all here (video)

The big game might be over, but sci-fans still have something to celebrate with this trio of out-of-this-world trailers.

Sure, Super Bowl LX 's battle between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots might not have been the offensive barnburner fans had hoped for, but it was certainly a dominating defensive performance by Seattle, who went on to claim a beatdown victory to become this year’s NFL World Champions.

While the flood of over-priced Big Game commercials was mediocre by previous standards set by the best sci-fi Super Bowl commercials , there were a few advertising standouts that showcased sci-fi or space elements, our favorite being the 30-second Kinder Bueno black hole spaceship odyssey starring "Contact's" and "Armageddon’s" William Fichtner.

In better news for sci-fi fans, though, a cool trio of geeky game day Hollywood trailers landed for Earthly viewers on Sunday, featuring several upcoming sci-fi movies: "Project Hail Mary," "Disclosure Day," and "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie".

We've gathered them together in case you were refilling your nacho plate when they aired! Check them out below

Director Steven Spielberg's UFO spectacle starring Emily Blunt and Josh O'Connor lands in theaters on June 12, 2026, and we still have no concrete details as to the whole plot, except that it involves some official global announcement that extraterrestrials are real and are among us.

This latest " Disclosure Day " trailer gives us an even better look at some of the startling visuals that may harken back to the legendary filmmaker’s "Close Encounters of the Third Kind." It reveals crop circles, eerie irises, folks stunned at some monumental revelation, and what appears to be an alien spaceship emerging from the clouds.

With a script by Jurassic Park’s David Koepp, a score from John Williams, and cinematography courtesy of the great Janusz Kaminski, can summertime arrive any faster?

"I think this is a one-way trip for me." This final launch trailer for " Project Hail Mary " exposes much more of the film’s weird stone-skinned alien and full-on outer space peril. Phil Lord and Chris Miller ("Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs," "The LEGO Movie") are helming this sci-fi adventure starring Ryan Gosling as reluctant astronaut Ryland Grace, who travels into deep space to try and discover why our sun is slowly fading, and it's gonna be a huge hit.

Along the way, he encounters an intelligent rock-like creature he names "Rocky," who accompanies him on this interstellar rescue mission to the Tau Ceti system to save Earth.