SpaceX Crew-12 launch latest news: NASA ISS astronaut crew ready to fly
Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026: Updates on SpaceX and NASA's Crew-12 astronaut launch to the International Space Station.
NASA and SpaceX will launch a four-astronaut relief crew to the International Space Station early Friday, Feb. 13, to return the lab to a full seven-person population. Liftoff is set for Friday at 5:15 a.m. EST (1115 GMT).
Here's the latest news.
Weather looks favorable for Crew-12 launch
The weather is looking good for Friday's planned Crew-12 astronaut launch to the International Space Station.
NASA and SpaceX report a pristine 90% chance of good conditions for the weather at Crew-12's planned launch time of 5:15 a.m. EST (1015 GMT) on Feb. 13.
"After detailed weather briefings Thursday morning, forecasters and mission managers opted to continue into the Crew-12 launch countdown," NASA wrote in an update today. "They will again review the forecast around 10 p.m. Thursday, a few hours before the crew suits up."
SpaceX will continue to monitor weather for both the launch itself and the conditions downrange for the fligth and Falcon 9 booster's return to its landing site. The company is keeping a particularly close eye on the potential for unacceptably high wind speeds.
Meanwhile, the Falcon 9 rocket that will carry teh Crew-12 astronauts is in place atop its Cape Canaveral Space Force launch pad.
Here's a report from Space.com's Josh Dinner on the mission status so far.
SpaceX, NASA are 'go' for Crew-12 launch Friday
Hey, Space Fans! Welcome to our coverage of NASA's Crew-12 astronaut launch to the International Space Station.
As I write this, we are less than 24 hours away from what will be two-day trip for NASA and SpaceX's Crew-12 mission to the ISS. Yesterday, mission managers for SpaceX and NASA completed a Launch Readiness Review, at the end of which they cleared the Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft for launch.
Liftoff of Crew-12 is scheduled for 5:15 a.m. EST (1015 GMT), weather permitting. It will launch from SpaceX's pad at Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, as the company no longer plans to use NASA's own Pad 39A for Dragon crew launches.
The Crew-12 astronaut team is commanded by astronaut Jessica Meir, with Jack Hathaway serving as pilot. Both are NASA astronauts. Rounding out the crew are European Space Agency astronaut Sophie Adenot of France and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedaev. They will fly an 8-month mission to the ISS.
Crew-12 is a replacement crew for Crew-11, a team of four astronauts who returned to Earth earier than planned last month in what was the first-ever medical evacuation of the space station. Meir and her Crew-12 crewmates were originally scheduled to launch sometime in March, but NASA and SpaceX moved the flight up after the early return of Crew-11.
Space.com's Josh Dinner is on the scene for the relief crew's launch and will br providing updates over the next day that I'll share directly with you here.
You'll also be able to watch the launch live on this page early Friday, courtesy of NASA TV, with our livestream beginning at 3:15 a.m. EST (0815 GMT).
