SpaceX Crew-12 launch latest news: NASA ISS astronaut crew ready to fly

Weather looks favorable for Crew-12 launch

The weather is looking good for Friday's planned Crew-12 astronaut launch to the International Space Station .

NASA and SpaceX report a pristine 90% chance of good conditions for the weather at Crew-12's planned launch time of 5:15 a.m. EST (1015 GMT) on Feb. 13.

"After detailed weather briefings Thursday morning, forecasters and mission managers opted to continue into the Crew-12 launch countdown," NASA wrote in an update today . "They will again review the forecast around 10 p.m. Thursday, a few hours before the crew suits up."

SpaceX will continue to monitor weather for both the launch itself and the conditions downrange for the fligth and Falcon 9 booster's return to its landing site. The company is keeping a particularly close eye on the potential for unacceptably high wind speeds.

Meanwhile, the Falcon 9 rocket that will carry teh Crew-12 astronauts is in place atop its Cape Canaveral Space Force launch pad.

Here's a report from Space.com's Josh Dinner on the mission status so far.