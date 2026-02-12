Jump to:

SpaceX Crew-12 launch latest news: NASA ISS astronaut crew ready to fly

Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026: Updates on SpaceX and NASA's Crew-12 astronaut launch to the International Space Station.

Backdropped by the sunrise, a white and black rocket stands poised on its launch pad
(Image credit: © SpaceX)
NASA and SpaceX will launch a four-astronaut relief crew to the International Space Station early Friday, Feb. 13, to return the lab to a full seven-person population. Liftoff is set for Friday at 5:15 a.m. EST (1115 GMT).

Here's the latest news.

Watch live! NASA's SpaceX Crew-12 astronauts launch to the International Space Station - YouTube Watch live! NASA's SpaceX Crew-12 astronauts launch to the International Space Station - YouTube
Weather looks favorable for Crew-12 launch

SpaceX, NASA are 'go' for Crew-12 launch Friday

four people in white flight suits pose for a picture

(Image credit: SpaceX)

The Crew-12 astronaut team is commanded by astronaut Jessica Meir, with Jack Hathaway serving as pilot. Both are NASA astronauts. Rounding out the crew are European Space Agency astronaut Sophie Adenot of France and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedaev. They will fly an 8-month mission to the ISS.

Crew-12 is a replacement crew for Crew-11, a team of four astronauts who returned to Earth earier than planned last month in what was the first-ever medical evacuation of the space station. Meir and her Crew-12 crewmates were originally scheduled to launch sometime in March, but NASA and SpaceX moved the flight up after the early return of Crew-11.

Space.com's Josh Dinner is on the scene for the relief crew's launch and will br providing updates over the next day that I'll share directly with you here.

You'll also be able to watch the launch live on this page early Friday, courtesy of NASA TV, with our livestream beginning at 3:15 a.m. EST (0815 GMT).

Tariq Malik
Tariq Malik

