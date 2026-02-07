This Week In Space podcast: Episode 196 — Becoming Martian!

How Will Human Beings Evolve on Mars?

Watch On

On Episode 196 of This Week In Space, Rod Pyle and Tariq Malik talk with Scott Solomon, Rice Univeristy professor and researcher, about humanity's need to expand its presence into the solar system.

Solomon joins us to explore these topics in depth, and to posit possible solutions.

Space news of the week

Model Falcon 9!

About This Week In Space

This Week in Space covers the new space age. Every Friday we take a deep dive into a fascinating topic. What's happening with the new race to the moon and other planets? When will SpaceX really send people to Mars?

Join Rod Pyle and Tariq Malik from Space.com as they tackle those questions and more each week on Friday afternoons. You can subscribe today on your favorite podcatcher.

Rod Pyle

Rod Pyle is an author, journalist, television producer and Editor-in-Chief of Ad Astra magazine. He has written 18 books on space history, exploration, and development, including Space 2.0, Innovation the NASA Way, Interplanetary Robots, Blueprint for a Battlestar, Amazing Stories of the Space Age, First On the Moon, and Destination Mars

In a previous life, Rod produced numerous documentaries and short films for The History Channel, Discovery Communications, and Disney. He also worked in visual effects on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and the Battlestar Galactica reboot, as well as various sci-fi TV pilots. His most recent TV credit was with the NatGeo documentary on Tom Wolfe's iconic book The Right Stuff.

