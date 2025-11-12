Mario and Peach go planet-hopping in 1st trailer for 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' (video)

Brie Larson and Benny Safdie join the original vocal cast for this cosmic Super Mario Brothers sequel.

Fulfilling further Super Mario Brothers dreams, Nintendo and Illumination just launched the trailer for next year’s animated spectacle "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie."

a poster for a Super Mario Brothers animated film

"The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" hits theaters on April 3, 2026. (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

With some plot details liberally pulled from the "Super Mario Odyssey" and "Super Mario Sunshine" games, "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" showcases the vocal talents of Brie Larson (Rosalina) and Benny Safdie (Bowser Jr.) in addition to returning stars Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), and Charlie Day (Luigi).

The flashy first trailer reveals an imprisoned mini-Bowser creating a portrait of himself and Princess Peach before Mario and Peach leap into a shimmering star-shaped portal, which teleports them into deep space — and a tour of some weird exoplanets — with Luigi and Toad in tow. The trailer ends with an introduction to an angry Bowser Jr. arriving to rescue his dad by force and Princess Rosalina taking down a mechanical monstrosity.

“The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” blasts into theaters from Universal on Apr. 3, 2026.

Jeff Spry
Jeff Spry
Contributing Writer

Jeff Spry is an award-winning screenwriter and veteran freelance journalist covering TV, movies, video games, books, and comics. His work has appeared at SYFY Wire, Inverse, Collider, Bleeding Cool and elsewhere. Jeff lives in beautiful Bend, Oregon amid the ponderosa pines, classic muscle cars, a crypt of collector horror comics, and two loyal English Setters.

