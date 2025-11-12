Mario and Peach go planet-hopping in 1st trailer for 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' (video)

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Fulfilling further Super Mario Brothers dreams, Nintendo and Illumination just launched the trailer for next year’s animated spectacle "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie."

Due in April of 2026, this bigscreen adaptation is partly derived from the wildly addictive "Super Mario Galaxy" video game that first hit the Nintendo Wii platform back in 2007. That digital amusement revolved around our favorite plucky plumber gallivanting through the cosmos on a mission to gather enough Power Stars to allow his spaceship to venture into the heart of the universe , to the location where the dastardly Bowser is holding Princess Peach prisoner.

This upcoming project serves as a sequel to 2023's "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," which collected an astounding $1.36 billion in total box office bucks, and will again be directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel.

"The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" hits theaters on April 3, 2026. (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

With some plot details liberally pulled from the "Super Mario Odyssey" and "Super Mario Sunshine" games, "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" showcases the vocal talents of Brie Larson (Rosalina) and Benny Safdie (Bowser Jr.) in addition to returning stars Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), and Charlie Day (Luigi).

The flashy first trailer reveals an imprisoned mini-Bowser creating a portrait of himself and Princess Peach before Mario and Peach leap into a shimmering star-shaped portal, which teleports them into deep space — and a tour of some weird exoplanets — with Luigi and Toad in tow. The trailer ends with an introduction to an angry Bowser Jr. arriving to rescue his dad by force and Princess Rosalina taking down a mechanical monstrosity.

“The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” blasts into theaters from Universal on Apr. 3, 2026.