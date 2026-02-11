Morgan Freeman narrates the glorious rise and meteoric fall of 'The Dinosaurs' in new Netflix series (video)

The Dinosaurs | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Don't panic, but you hear that thunderous rattling noise you hear outside? It's not the reckless FedEx driver barreling down a side street trying to finish his delivery route; it's the reverberating sound of "The Dinosaurs," Netflix's upcoming prehistoric miniseries from Steven Spielberg, stampeding into your home on March 6, 2026.

Narrated by the soothing voice of the Oscar-winning Morgan Freeman, this four-part natural history series is brought to us by Industrial Light & Magic, employing the finest next-generation CGI technology to render these majestic behemoths in such remarkable detail that you'd think they truly live and breathe.

Don't believe us? Check out the awe-inspiring new trailer above and see for yourself

There's always a bigger fish! (Image credit: Netflix)

"The Dinosaurs" centers on the history of the dinosaurs from their Triassic Period appearance until their final tragic demise in the Cretaceous-Pleogene Extinction Event some 66 million years ago, when the city-sized Chicxulub impactor slammed into ancient Earth.

This larger-than-life project reunites executive producer Steven Spielberg and Amblin Entertainment with Silverback Films and Industrial Light & Magic, who were partners on 2023’s acclaimed "Life on Our Planet."

According to Netflix, the show dives into "a deep roster of prehistoric stars and many lesser-known species drawn from the latest fossil research. From tiny proto‑dinosaurs like Marasuchus to giants like Plateosaurus and Mamenchisaurus, 'The Dinosaurs' runs the gamut, illustrating how dinosaurs evolved across millennia in response to a volatile world."

As the mastermind behind 1993's "Jurassic Park" blockbuster that ignited dino-mania around the world, Spielberg is the master of all things dinosaur, and Netflix's complex history of these astounding animals chronicles the saga of their rise and tragic fall.