Every 'Avengers: Doomsday' teaser trailer revealed so far

" Avengers: Doomsday " won’t strike theaters until Dec. 18, 2026, but that's not stopping Marvel Studios from darn well making sure the world knows about the superhero extravaganza's imminent arrival later this year.

The newest Avengers movie is packed to the gills with nearly every MCU hero and villain imaginable, and over the course of the past month through the holiday period, Marvel Entertainment has unwrapped four "Avengers: Doomsday" teasers featuring glimpses into the upcoming mega-movie and its storyline featuring Steve Rogers, Thor, Professor X, Magneto, Cyclops, Shuri, Namor, and The Thing.

They all exhibit a decidedly dour tone as some harbinger of… well… Doom!, lurks just over the sunset-tinted horizon, and a climactic battle is coming. It's an effective, if not highly stylized, campaign that is setting the stage for what might be this year’s most anticipated movie, though it’s still very early in the game.

Steve Rogers will return

The first of these clue-like sneak peeks shows Chris Evans as Steve Rogers parking his Triumph motorcycle and entering a farmhouse where he unpacks his Captain America suit before cradling an infant child and smiling proudly.

Thor will return

Next up is a grizzled Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder, bending the knee in a forest grove, praying for the strength of the All-Fathers after we see a peek at his adopted daughter, Love.

The X-Men will return

Now we’re all total suckers for Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen as Professor X and Magneto for one last go around, so don’t even try to dismiss this as mere sentimental nostalgia.

The capper is seeing James Marsden strip off his Cyclops goggles to emit a furious blaze of crimson-orange light. Good stuff!

The Wakandans and The Fantastic Four will return

The fourth, and most recent, of these bite-sized teasers stars Leticia Wright’s Shuri, Winston Duke’s M’Baku, Tenoch Huerta’s Namor the Submariner in a sweet new costume with his fellow Talokans, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s The Thing, all congregating in Wakanda.

We can’t wait!

But beware, directors Joe and Anthony Russo insist that these are not exactly teasers or trailers , and are in fact cryptic clues as to the direction of the film's narrative, so carefully dissect and evaluate them at your will!

We're expecting more of these teaser-but-not-teaser trailers to drop over the coming weeks and months, and we'll keep this page updated as and when the next one lands. In the meantime, there's never been a better time to watch all the Marvel movies in order . If you start now, you might finish before Doomsday comes out.

Marvel Studios’ "Avengers: Doomsday" will consume theaters on Dec. 18, 2026. You can watch the rest of the MCU on Disney+.