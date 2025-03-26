Marvel Studios teaser stream reveals full 'Avengers: Doomsday' main cast and confirms production start (video)

Earth's Mightiest Heroes are assembling again. Avengers: Doomsday is finally in production and has unveiled its complete roster.

After months of rampant speculation (though we’re still expecting surprises), Marvel Studios has finally unveiled what Avengers: Doomsday’s main roster will look like.

On Tuesday, rumors started swirling that a new huge announcement from the House of M would be coming. While many fans and members of the press chose to ignore them, others started theorizing about potential updates on Marvel’s packed theatrical slate.

It wasn’t long into Wednesday when the official Marvel Entertainment accounts shared a cryptic live stream. You can watch the full thing (which, at the time of writing, is still going) below:

The social media accounts quickly confirmed this slow-paced, multi-part announcement was indeed about Avengers: Doomsday, which has now begun shooting. In this case, it appears that scoopers got this production start window totally right, with many saying March 2025 was the chosen month for quite a while. Late last year, returning directors Anthony and Joe Russo confirmed they were planning to start filming at some point in spring 2025.

The full cast list, as revealed in the YouTube video shared above, goes as follows (we’ll be updating it as new members are unveiled):

  • Chris Hemsworth (Thor)
  • Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman)
  • Anthony Mackie (Captain America)
  • Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier)
  • Letitia Wright (Shuri / Black Panther)
  • Paul Rudd (Ant-Man)
  • Wyatt Russel (John Walker / U.S. Agent)
  • Tenoch Huerta Mejia (Namor)

Unless plans are altered by Disney and Marvel to give the event movie extra time in the oven, Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters on May 1, 2026.

While 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine was a notable success, it’s no secret that Marvel Studios has struggled in recent times to make audiences care about the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole, which is kind of important when the company is about to walk into another huge two-parter.

With the promise of an all-star cast led by Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom and Infinity War and Endgame’s creative team back in action, the fifth Avengers movie could bring back much of the franchise’s lost spark.

This year, Captain America: Brave New World has disappointed, but Daredevil: Born Again is enjoying more success on Disney+ than many other recent Marvel shows, and buzz around both Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been very positive so far. Is the slump finally over?

