Remember the scene in Marvel's The Avengers, when Bruce Banner transformed into the hulk and punched a Chitauri Leviathan in the face, bringing it to a sudden halt? Chances are, like me, you watched that scene over and over again when the movie's home release landed. Lego has immortalized the moment as this Marvel The Avengers vs. The Leviathan set, and it's an amazing $30 off in Target's Black Friday Sale.

You can get the Lego Marvel The Avengers vs. The Leviathan set on sale right now at Target for $24.99.

Aside from the Hulk and the unfortunate Leviathan, this set also includes minifigures of Captain America, Loki, Black Widow and a Chitauri warrior. Granted, the scale is slightly off, but a UCS-level Leviathan would set you back more than $24.99.

Chris McMullen Freelance contributor A big Marvel and Lego fan, Chris is struggling the urge go all out on Lego's Black Friday sale. At least this set won't hurt his pocket too much.

The Hulk tries to make up for his destructive antics aboard the SHIELD Helicarrier. (Image credit: Lego)

Rated for builders 7 and over, with 347 pieces, this is a cool little set to build and play with when you're watching the Marvel movies on Disney Plus. It includes figures of Black Widow, a Chitauri Warrior, Captain America, Loki and, of course, the Hulk. As you might expect, the Hulk is a mega-sized figure. Aside from the minifigures' own accessories, there's a tiny Cosmic Cube. I'm sure that won't be any trouble at all.

The set features several play-friendly features, including movable fins and stud-launchers on the Leviathan. At this price, you're getting a lot of fun for your money, but you'll have to move fast.

Why? Because this set is already being retired at Lego and when it's gone it's gone, unless you're willing to pay extra on eBay. It's a steal at this price - $25 is nothing to pay for a Lego recreation of such an iconic The Avengers moment.

Key features: 5 minifigures, including an extra-large Hulk figure, 347 pieces in total, buildable Leviathan is 10.5-in. / 27 cm. Suitable for builders aged 7 or above.

Product launched: August 2024.

Price history: This is the lowest price this set has ever been, possibly because it's retired and stores are trying to shift stock. It's a seriously cool set, so don't let it slip through your fingers.

Price comparison: Target: $25 | Walmart: $55 | Best Buy: $42

Reviews consensus: Those who've purchased the set from Target or Amazon have high praise for it, saying it was fun to build and that kids especially love the moveable parts on the Leviathan.

✅ Buy it if: You want a small present for a Lego-loving Marvel fan, or want to play with it yourself as you rewatch The Avengers.

❌ Don't buy it if: You can afford a bigger present or play set; consider the amazing Lego Avengers Tower.

