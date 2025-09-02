Walmart is currently offering some of the best Lego deals and exclusive bundles during what it's calling the "Bricktember Lego Sale", which will run throughout September. Walmart is dropping Lego deals regularly during the month and will include some of the best Lego space sets, as well as the best Lego Star Wars sets, and some of the most collectable sets from Lego, so it's well worth checking back regularly if you're after a specific set.

One Lego set, discounted at Walmart to its best-ever price, is one of the best space Lego sets – the Lego Technic NASA Lunar Roving Vehicle, which is an incredibly detailed reproduction of the historic NASA buggy that took to the Moon's surface during the Apollo 15, 16 and 17 lunar missions.

Save $69.99 on the Lego Technic NASA Lunar Roving Vehicle — was $219.99, now $150 at Walmart.

This Lego Technic NASA Lunar Roving Vehicle set faithfully recreates the iconic and instantly recognizable NASA vehicle. It gives an incredible insight into the Apollo missions and comes with a wealth of accessories, including comms equipment, tools for collecting lunar samples and much more.

Save $69.99 Lego Technic NASA Apollo Lunar Roving Vehicle: was $219.99 now $150 at Walmart Embark on a journey to the Moon with this detailed Lego Technic NASA model set (42182) for adults. The NASA Apollo Lunar RV set is a nearly 2,000-piece set that is packed with accurate details of this iconic and historical NASA vehicle. It includes a displayable model version of the lunar rover module, plus attachable equipment sets, and can accommodate the Lego Creator 3-in-1 Astronaut set. Now at its best-ever price for the Walmart "Bricktember Lego Sales". Check out our choice of the best space Lego sets. Read more ▼

Aimed at more experienced builders and collectors, the Lego Technic NASA Lunar RV (42182) set looks stunning as a display item. The 1,913-piece model comes loaded with detail, including full steering and suspension and is even built to scale to fit the Lego Creator 3-in-1 Astronaut set, which scored a perfect 5 out of 5-star review, and can be added to the model to create an extra level of display.

As you can see from the image below, Lego has faithfully reproduced the NASA RV with incredible details. NASA Astronaut Commander John Young can be seen driving the NASA Lunar Roving Vehicle on the moon's surface, in an image taken on April 21, 1972, during the fifth day of the Apollo 16 moon landing.

Although this is best served as a collectable display piece, there is so much going on you'll be hard pushed not to be tempted into some play time too. With details like a model battery pack, heating and cooling elements, plus a TV camera with an antenna.

The set also features the Traverse Gravimeter Experiment carried by Apollo 17, plus a tribute to Big Muley — the largest rock sample to have been brought to Earth by the Apollo programme.

Image 1 of 2 The Lego Technic NASA Apollo Lunar Roving Vehicle-LRV set is a detailed replica of the historic moon buggy. (Image credit: NASA/DutchSteamMachine) The details on the almost 2,000-piece Lego set are incredible. (Image credit: Lego)

Key features: 1,913 pieces, steering, suspension, 5.5 in. (Height) x 15 in. (Length) x 10 in. (Width), display plaques for each attachment and one for the vehicle itself, built to scale for the three-in-one Lego Creator Astronaut.

Product launched: July 2024.

Price history: Before this current Lego deal, the best price we've seen was $154, back in July, during Amazon Prime Day. However, the typical Amazon price has held fairly steady at the launch price of $219.99. So this Walmart deal is the lowest we've ever seen since the set launched in July 2024, and betters the current Amazon price by almost $50.

Price comparison: Amazon: $198.26 | Lego: $219.99

Reviews consensus: As a fairly new set, we've yet to review this Lego Technik set, but there is no doubt it's one of the best Lego space sets on the market. Amazon reviewers and Lego collectors rate it highly, with an average 4.8 out of 5-star score and 89% of those being top marks.

✅ Buy it if: You want a historically accurate and detailed Lego space set that offers plenty of features. It will take you a little while to build, and it is best used for display purposes, but it can move around with its functioning wheels and suspension detail.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're looking for something child-friendly. This is aimed at those aged 18 and up, and could frustrate younger builders. A better space option for youngsters is the Lego Technic NASA Mars Rover Perseverance set, currently reduced on Amazon to just $81.95.

