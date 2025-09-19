Bricktember isn't necessarily a familiar sales event. However, for the duration of September, Walmart is hosting a large-scale sale on some pretty impressive Lego sets. I've picked out the five best deals you should consider cashing in on.

Now is a great time to look for Lego deals, as Bricktember is in full swing and Amazon Prime's Big Deal Days event is coming on Oct. 7-8.

Fortunately, it isn't any old bunch of Lego sets on offer. You'll find some of the best Lego Star Wars sets and Lego Marvel sets. You can check out Walmart's site for a full rundown of the offers, but if you want the biggest and best discounts, you should scroll down below.

Walmart Bricktember Deals: Millennium Falcon

(Image credit: Future)

I like this deal a lot for a few reasons. Firstly, it's a good price to pay for this set. Firstly, it's genuinely a good deal. This set usually retails for $85, so it's actually 20% off as opposed to an inflated 'before' price and a regular 'sale' price. It's also the most affordable Lego Millennium Falcon on the market. The Ultimate Collector's Series set will set you back over $800 and previous iterations of this have retailed for over $100. Lastly, I like this deal because of the set's quality.

This set offers an engaging build and a fantastic look, which we found out in our Lego Millennium Falcon review. It comes with over 920 pieces, stands at 5 x 9.5 x 7.5 inches / 13 x 24 x 19cm (height x length x width) and has impressive details like the cockpit windows and vents on the top of the ship. With this discount, it's a very reasonably priced set that looks really good and doesn't take up too much space.

Walmart Bricktember Deals: Kylo Ren Bundle

(Image credit: Lego)

This is a top Bricktember deal as you get 30% off the price of two genuinely good Lego sets. The Kylo Ren helmet sits at the top of our best Lego Star Wars helmets page thanks to its striking and stunning look and its noticeable lack of stickers. It's a little smaller than some other Star Wars helmets, but that makes it ideal if you don't have lots of space to display it.

Kylo Ren's Command Shuttle is another Lego set with a striking look and like the helmet, it has a smaller piece count than some other Lego Star Wars sets like it. It stands at 10.5 in. x 5 in. x 17.5 in. (height x length x width), so it isn't the largest Lego Star Wars ship, but it does command attention when put on display.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The 30% saving is a total discount of over $40, as the combined price puts both sets comfortably under their usual retail price.

Walmart Bricktember Deals: Rocket and Baby Groot

(Image credit: Future)

Another Bricktember deal and another 20% discount on a quality Lego set, this time from Lego's Marvel line of builds. The reason I like this deal is that the Lego Marvel Rocket and Baby Groot set sits in our best Lego Marvel sets guide as the best for Guardians fans. And that's because it features great detail and looks better when completed than it does on the box.

In our Lego Marvel Rocket and Baby Groot review, we found that it's a great-looking display set and an enjoyable build. One or two parts may frustrate younger builders but the end result is very aesthetically pleasing, and there are very few stickers to use. This set stands at over 8.5 in. tall and Baby Groot comes as an adorable minifigure. Overall, 20% off means this set is well worth getting.

Walmart Bricktember Deals: Star Wars Advent Calendar 2025

(Image credit: Lego)

This is a very timely Bricktember deal as you can get this year's Lego Star Wars advent calendar with a 16% discount. This year's set has a heavy focus on droids, which we haven't seen before. I think this is definitely a deal to consider if you were planning on getting this year's Lego Star Wars advent calendar as it's now cheaper than its usual retail price.

In this set, you get 24 gifts in total, 263 pieces, five droid figures and eight buildable droids, among other items. These include C3PO, a festive BB-8, a festive Jawa, and battle droids as seen in the prequel trilogy. The backdrop this year is a festive workshop and the set encourages building and creative play.

Walmart Bricktember Deals: Team Spidey Web Spinner Headquarters

(Image credit: Kim Snaith)

This deal is something a little different from everything on this page, simply because it's designed for younger kids. Our Lego Marvel Team Spidey Web Spinner Headquarters review showed us that it features excellent minifigures, very easy-to-follow instructions, bright colours, encourages cooperative building and, above all else, it's fun to build.

It must be stressed that as this set is aimed at those aged four and above, older kids and those with experience of building Lego may find this a bit too easy. However, if you're looking for a fun gift for a young Spider-Man superfan or Avenger advocate, this sizable saving could be just what you're looking for.

Walmart Bricktember Deals: The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian 3-in-1 Gift Set