Star Wars collectors pay attention! Be the Jedi you were born to be with this Cyber Monday lightsaber deal, now 20% off

News
By published

The collectible Skywalker Legacy set from Disney is $50 off in this limited-time Cyber Monday lightsaber deal right now, but you'll have to hurry!

Skywalker legacy lightsaber on a plastic plinth with a black background and a space.com cyber monday deals logo in the top left
(Image credit: Disney/Future)

You don't have to use the force to get a great Cyber Monday lightsaber deal, as the Skywalker Legacy lightsaber collectible set from Disney is 20% off.

Save 20% on the Skywalker Legacy lightsaber collectible set from Disney this Cyber Monday.

Skywalker Legacy Lightsaber Collectible Set
Save $50
Skywalker Legacy Lightsaber Collecti