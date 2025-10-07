Undoubtedly one of the best Lego Star Wars sets of all time, the 7,541-piece UCS Millennium Falcon is now $100 on Walmart, so if you don't want to spend money at Amazon, this is the time to bag a deal.

Save $100 on the Lego Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon when you grab it from Walmart.

Amazon Prime Day in October, known as Big Deal Days, is here, but if you don't want to spend money at Amazon, and you want your next Lego challenge, this is the deal for you. This behemoth from Lego got five stars in our review; we'll get into why below, and it was the biggest Lego Star Wars set available until just this month, when the new UCS Death Star was released. If you are looking to bag a bargain this Prime Day, we recommend checking out our Prime Day hub for the biggest and best discounts.

Of course, it almost goes without saying that there's a lot of Lego with this set. It scores so well in our review because of the immaculate detail and its stunning look. Yes, there are 7,541 pieces to put together but you also get a display plaque and minifigures of Han Solo, Princess Leia, C3PO, Chewbacca and more. It measures at over 8 inches x 33 inches x 23 inches (height x length x width). It also has features like removable hull panels, a lowering boarding ramp, a four-minifigure cockpit with canopy, escape pod hatches, laser canons, hidden floor compartments and so much more.

Prime Day in October is known as Big Deal Days and it's the second sales event Amazon has hosted this year. However, if you don't want to spend your money at Amazon, or you're looking for the best price on a beast of a Lego set, getting $100 off at Walmart could be exactly what you're looking for.

Key features: 7541 pieces, fan favorite minifigures, it measures at over 8 inches x 33 inches x 23 inches (height x length x width), removable hull panels, a lowering boarding ramp, a four-minifigure cockpit with canopy, standing legs, escape pod hatches, sensor dishes, engine room, engineering station, laser canons, hidden floor compartments and more.

Product launched: 2017

Price history: Before today's deal, we rarely see deals go below $50, so this is a pretty good offer if you're looking to buy this set. Otherwise, it rarely shifts from its usual retail price of $849.

Price comparison: Amazon: $843.95 | Walmart: $749.99 | Lego: $849.99

Reviews consensus: Rated as the biggest and best Lego Star Wars set until earlier this month, the UCS Millennium Falcon is one for any collector and fan, as it's packed with stunning detail and features some brilliant minifigures.

Space: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: Best Lego Star Wars sets

✅ Buy it if: You're a collector, a big fan or you're looking for a Lego challenge, as this set is a behemoth and will no doubt become the centerpiece of your collection.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're on a budget, there is a far more affordable Millennium Falcon set available, which still looks stunning.

