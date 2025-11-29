Jango Fett's Firespray ship, which later became Boba Fett's, is dreaded by bounties across the Star Wars universe. Now you can get the Lego Ultimate Collector Series version of this vessel for $30 off, thanks to Walmart's Black Friday Sale.

You can get the Lego Star Wars UCS Jango Fett’s Firespray-Class Starship on sale right now at Walmart for $270.



Yes, you read that right. Walmart is blowing raspberries at Jeff Bezos with this deal; Amazon is still selling this set for full price, but Walmart has knocked 10% off this ship, which was only released this year. Our Lego expert, Kim Snaith, thinks it's one of the best Lego Star Wars sets of 2025.

This Lego Star Wars Jango Fett's Firespray Starship set is a stunning, near-perfect copy of the on-screen vessel, as seen in Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones. Made up of nearly 3,000 pieces, it's the biggest version of the vessel, at 18 inches / 44 cm tall, and comes with a host of interactive features. Plus, it includes both Jango Fett and young Boba Fett figures. What's not to like?