We are spoilt for choice; now there are two of them. With the Artemis 2 mission set to launch (hopefully) any day now, there's never been a better time to celebrate the rocket that will usher in NASA's triumphant return to the moon. And what better way to do that than by building your own miniature Lego version of it to display at home?

But as the Star Wars quote in the opening line alluded to, there are now in fact two different Lego Artemis sets: the NASA Artemis Space Launch System , and the Lego Technic NASA Artemis Space Launch System Rocket . We've reviewed both sets, and they're both among the best Lego space sets available right now, but which one should you choose?

While both kits represent the Artemis Space Launch System (SLS), they're very different builds intended for different audiences. Thankfully, figuring out which set is right for you isn't rocket science, as we've run through all the major differences below, along with the strengths and weaknesses of each kit. Let's blast off into the comparison.

Lego Artemis Face Off: Key specs

LEGO Icons NASA Artemis Space Launch System $259 at LEGO Price: $259.99/£219.99 Model number: 10341 Number of pieces: 3601 Dimensions: 28 x 11 x 12 inches / 70cm x 27cm x 30cm Recommended age: 18+ Release date: May 18, 2024 Technic NASA Artemis Space Launch System Rocket $59 at LEGO Price: $59.99/£54.99 Model number: 42221 Number of pieces: 632 Dimensions: 27.5 x 6.5 x 3 inches / 70cm x 16cm x 8cm* Recommended age: 9+ Release date: January 1, 2026 *When the rocket is at maximum height