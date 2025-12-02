One of the best Lego Star Wars UCS sets is still £160 off in the UK with this Cyber Monday deal, but you'll have to be fast

News
Move over, Millennium Falcon, the Lego Star Wars UCS Venator starship is amazing value and it's £160 off right now! Hurry before it disappears into hyperspace.

A Lego Star Wars UCS Venator, built, on a table.
This massive Lego Star Wars UCS Venator set needs its own table. (Image credit: Future / Ian Stokes)

Thanks to Argos's Black Friday sale, one of the best UCS sets, the Lego Star Wars Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser is still an astounding £160 off.

You can get the Lego Star Wars Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser on sale right now at Argos for £400.