One of the best Lego Star Wars UCS sets is still £160 off in the UK with this Cyber Monday deal, but you'll have to be fast
Move over, Millennium Falcon, the Lego Star Wars UCS Venator starship is amazing value and it's £160 off right now! Hurry before it disappears into hyperspace.
Thanks to Argos's Black Friday sale, one of the best UCS sets, the Lego Star Wars Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser is still an astounding £160 off.
You can get the Lego Star Wars Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser on sale right now at Argos for £400.
As impressive as the Lego Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon and new Lego Star Wars UCS Death Star are, this is my favourite by far, and I own it. Our expert, Ian Stokes, called it a "Stunning Lego recreation of one of Star Wars' coolest ships" in his Lego Star Wars UCS Venator review, and he's not wrong.
At over a metre in length, you'll need a fair amount of space to display it, but we think it's one of the