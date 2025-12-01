New for October 2025, the Ultimate Collector Series Death Star set is available to buy and it is a monster set. It's officially the largest Lego Star Wars set on the market, in terms of piece count, dimensions and number of minifigures. It's also packed with features and details depicting iconic scenes across the original trilogy, with some playable options.

But it costs $1,000. Yes, $1,000 for a Lego Star Wars set. Considering we're seeing so many Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on Lego Star Wars sets, it's a whopping price. And it takes up a lot of room. It's also designed specifically with collectors in mind, so is it really worth it?

Of course, it's impressive and already among the best Lego Star Wars sets, but do you get the bang for your thousand bucks? We'll delve into its size, its features and details and the price comparison with other UCS sets to determine if it's up to the price tag. With Black Friday coming up, we're hoping to see plenty of Lego Star Wars deals too.

Dimensions, piece count and Minifigures

(Image credit: Lego)

The new Lego Star Wars UCS Death Star set is an absolute monster. It's the largest Lego Star Wars set ever released, measuring at 28 x 32 x 11 inches (height x width x depth), taking over from the previous biggest, the UCS Millennium Falcon. While it's unquestionably a collector's dream, it does beg the question: Where are you going to display something of this size? Despite that issue, and it may not be an issue for you, it does lend itself to being a standout centerpiece model.

Of course, with being so big, it's unsurprising that it features a lot of pieces. 9,023 pieces means it's a record-breaking set for piece count, again usurping the UCS Millennium Falcon. This means you get plenty of build time out of it, and of course, there's a lot of detail in this set, which we'll get into below. But it also means this is well and truly for the veterans and collectors, as the potential to get frustrated at any point is off the charts. Not to mention the sinking feeling of realising you've lost a key piece.

Size Metrics Dimensions: 28 x 32 x 11 inches (height x width x depth)

Number of pieces: 9,023

Minifigures: 38

With 38 minifigures, Lego really has been generous. Multiple versions of Luke Skywalker and Han Solo come with this set, as do other key characters from Death Star scenes, including Princess Leia, Chewbacca, C3PO, R2D2, Darth Vader, the Emperor, Stormtroopers and more. It's not just the number of minifigures that's a real positive, but the range of characters too.

In all, you'd hope to get a lot of Lego for $1,000 and boy, don't you just. There's no hiding from the price tag, but there's no hiding from this set, it's massive. It's unquestionably a collector's dream, given its size and it's not for the faint-hearted, given how much time you'll need to complete the build. One thing left to ponder: Imagine how big this set would be if it were a complete Death Star and not just a slice.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Features and Details

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego)

Now, this set isn't a complete Death Star. In fact, it's not even a partial Death Star; it's literally a circle with a detailed look at the interior of the Death Star. Despite that, it depicts and recreates iconic scenes spanning the original trilogy as the circular set is split up into sections, or rooms.

Details of the Death Star's interior include a hangar with a buildable Imperial Shuttle, the trash compactor room, the Emperor's Throne Room, hallways, the tractor beam that Obi-Wan deactivates, a roundtable room, the laser being fired that destroys Alderaan and more.

While this is unquestionably a display set, there are some brilliant playable features that allow you to recreate scenes with the minifigures available. There's a fully functioning elevator, the trash compactor room's walls close in and there's a retractable floor in the room where Luke and Leia make their escape from Stormtroopers.

With this set being a display set, and given its size, it couldn't be considered anything else; it's a bonus that there are some playable features. Mind you, for $1,000, you want everything Lego could offer. There's a lot of detail in this set and many different scenes recreated, but it does also have to be said that it's $1,000 for a slice of the Death Star and not a complete model. That might irk some people, but the point of this set is to take a look at the interior of the Death Star, not to be a complete recreation.