Star Wars versus Marvel, a comparison and a battle that could be debated until the end of time. Here, we compare two distinctly unique yet curiously similar Lego sets, both new for 2025, to determine which one you should buy.

In our Lego Marvel Logo review and our Lego Brick Built Star Wars Logo review, we found that these sets share some similarities — they are, after all, the respective logos of their respective franchises. Yet, there were enough differences to make us wonder, which is best? The Marvel set has more pieces and minifigures, but the Star Wars set is more striking and cheaper. We'll settle all the differences and likenesses below.

Star Wars versus Marvel Logo Sets: Looks

Image 1 of 2 The Star Wars logo in Lego form. (Image credit: Future) The Marvel logo in Lego form. (Image credit: Future)

The standout factor in comparing two logos is their look. The whole point of a logo is its aesthetic, so which is better?

The Lego Brick Built Star Wars Logo has a striking look, thanks to its yellow lettering standing out on a black background. This is amplified by the small gaps in the capital "A" and "R" letters. The set itself stands at over 5 x 11.5 x 1-in (height x width x depth), meaning it's more than noticeable when put on display and will stand out among a collection. However, it isn't obnoxious and in need of a whole shelf or table to display.

The Lego Marvel set is a little more bland in terms of its looks. A white on red color scheme is a little less striking. However, the letters themselves are larger than the Star Wars set but this isn't to say it looks bad, as it doesn't. With the set standing at over 4 x 11 x 2.5-in (height x width x depth), it's a similar size, albeit a little smaller in comparison. Again, this is an ideal size to display or to put at the forefront of a collection, as it's big enough to be recognized but not too big to take up lots of room. As the lettering is larger, and arguably clearer than the Star Wars set, this set is perfect for what it is: a logo.

Overall, the looks will come down to personal preference. If we had to choose (which we do, otherwise there would be little point in this article), we would say the Star Wars logo set trumps the Marvel one for looks, as it's more eye-catching and is marginally bigger in height and length. The color scheme is the big point of difference here, as yellow/black stands out on a shelf more than the white lettering on a red background.

Star Wars versus Marvel Logo Sets: Build and Key Specs

Image 1 of 2 The Lego Marvel Logo mid-build. (Image credit: Kim Snaith) The final page of the second instruction booklet for the Lego Brick Built Star Wars Logo set. (Image credit: Future)

Another key factor in considering which is best and which you should get is the key specs. And by that, we mean what exactly each set offers and what you get for your money.

We've listed the completed measurements in the section above, with the Lego Star Wars set being marginally taller and wider. It's also the cheaper of the two sets as its starting retail price comes in at a very reasonable $59.99. It does, however, come with fewer pieces, just 700. The building process is a calm one with no fancy building techniques or stickers required. It can be a little fiddly at times, but with six numbered bags and two easy-to-follow instruction booklets, the process will only take a few hours. Some parts can be a little repetitive, but you'll build individual parts of the set and then stick them together, rather than building the whole set from the bottom up in one go. The Lego Star Wars set has a recommended age of 18+.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Key Specs Spec Lego Marvel Lego Star Wars Dimensions 4 / 11 / 2.5-in. 5 / 11.5 / 1-in. Pieces 931 700 Minifigures Five: Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow and Hulk None Price $99.99 $59.99 Recommended age 12+ 18+ Difficulty (in our opinion) Easy, but more difficult than the Star Wars set Easy

The Lego Marvel Logo set is, of course, the slightly smaller of the two sets, but oddly, there's more to it. You get 931 pieces to put together compared to the not-so-meagre 700 of the Star Wars set. It's recommended for those aged 12 and above, meaning it's a little more child-friendly. There are more building techniques required to complete this set, as it has some Technic elements to it. Crucially, although there are no stickers, this set comes with minifigures, five Avengers to be precise, meaning you do get a lot more with the Lego Marvel Logo compared to the Star Wars one. However, and there is a big however, the usual retail price for this set is $99.99, making it 40% more expensive.

Going off key specs and what it's like to build, the Lego Marvel Logo offers more. You get five minifigures and they can pop out of the set by using Lego Technic building techniques. You also get more pieces to put together. The question you have to ask is if you're willing to spend the extra to get the extra.

Star Wars versus Marvel Logo Sets: Extras and features

So what do you get outside of the logo itself? Or is that it? A block with some writing on it, as cool as that might be.

Well, in the case of the Lego Star Wars Brick Built Logo set, the only real hidden gem or extra feature you get is that you can remove one of the smooth pieces above the "T". This leads to the discovery of a hidden space designed to store spare parts and a very miniature Tantive IV ship and an imperial ship. Aside from that, there are no extras, signalling this as a display piece only. It can be seen as very basic, but it's effective in what it is.

The inside of the "T" in the Lego Star Wars Logo set is used for a hidden surprise. (Image credit: Future)

The Lego Marvel Logo set offers a bit more, though. As previously mentioned, you get five minifigures. Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow and Hulk all feature and can be positioned to pop out of the set, with the use of two buttons and a lever, to add to the overall display. They can also be displayed without the need for popping out and can be stored within the logo itself. Again, aside from that, you don't get anything else. However, this is a great addition to what could otherwise be seen as a big red brick with some lettering on it.

In short, these two sets are logos, so don't expect them to surprise you with a million and one extras and playable features. There are some subtle details and surprises along the way, which are welcome, but not much to add to their primary purpose, which is to be put on display.

(Image credit: Kim Snaith)

Star Wars versus Marvel Logo Sets: Which Should You Buy?

The answer to this will almost definitely come down to personal preference. If you're more of a Star Wars fan, you'll lean towards the Star Wars set. If you're more of a Marvel fan, the Marvel Logo set is probably more to your liking.

However, on balance, we think the Lego Marvel Logo set is better. It's about the same size as the Star Wars set, but you get more pieces to put together, it offers the use of buttons and a lever to make characters pop out of the set and you get five minifigures, five original Avengers at that. It's the overall better set. If you're willing to pay the extra, it's the one we think you should buy, especially if you are a Marvel fan or have other Lego Marvel sets to display.

Having said that, the Lego Brick Built Star Wars Logo set is an excellent display piece. It's marginally bigger and the color scheme helps it stand out a bit more. Okay, there are fewer pieces, the build can be a little repetitive and there are no minifigures, but it's also 40% cheaper, making it the value-for-money choice.

In short, the Lego Marvel Logo set is the better option and the one you should buy, unless value-for-money is the biggest factor in your decision. You may also opt for the Lego Brick Built Star Wars Logo set if you already have a Star Wars collection.