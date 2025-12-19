Lego has gone boldly where they have never gone before with their first-ever Star Trek set, and it's back in stock with a free gift!

The 3,600-piece Lego Icons Star Trek USS Enterprise is Lego's first-ever Star Trek set, and you get a free gift when you purchase it before Christmas eve.

Star Trek. Lego's latest frontier. The 3,600-piece USS Enterprise is Lego's first-ever Star Trek set and if you get it before Christmas Eve, you get a free gift with your purchase.

Get a freebie when you buy the Lego Star Trek USS Enterprise before Christmas Eve.

Lego Star Trek USS Enterprise
Lego Star Trek USS Enterprise : $399.99 at LEGO

Lego's first-ever Star Trek set is a monster. 3,600 pieces, nine minifigures including Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Commander William Riker, Lieutenant Worf, Lieutenant Commander Data and more. It stands at 11x 19 x 24 inches (height x width x depth).

Note: You get a free 195-piece Brite Bomber Brick Headz buildable character if you purchase this set before Christmas Eve.

Alex searches for and writes about Lego deals for a living
