As Lego space sets go, this is unquestionably one of the best for Lego purists. Lego released its USS Enterprise set at the end of November, and if you grab it before December 24, you also get a free Brite Bomber Brick Headz character. As well as 3,600 pieces, you also get nine minifigures and features including a detachable command saucer, an angled display stand and an opening shuttlebay. We have a soon-to-be-released review of this model, and we absolutely love it. After initially selling out, this set is back in stock, but if this interests you, but it isn't quite right, we recommend checking out the best Lego Star Wars sets and best Lego Marvel sets on the market.

