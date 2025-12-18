Jump to:

Which is the best star projector for under $50 this Christmas?

News
By published

After testing and reviewing countless star projectors over the years, we're putting the very best head-to-head to determine which is the best for under $50 this Christmas.

Hommkiety Galaxy Projector
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to:

Whether you want to buy a star projector as a gift for someone this Christmas, or you know a child who wants one, you'll want top value for money. So we've pitted three of the best star projectors for less than $50 against each other to determine which is the best.

A star projector is, as its name suggests, a projector that typically projects patterns of stars around the interior of a room. However, many of the best ones project images of the night sky, or something similar, and sometimes use sound effects to set a mood. Below, you will find three star projectors that we have reviewed, tested and featured across our guides for the best star projectors, best star projectors under $100 and best star projectors for kids.

Imagery

Image 1 of 4
Hommkiety Galaxy Projector
The Hommkiety Galaxy Projector provides bright, clear, vivid and scientifically accurate images.(Image credit: Future)