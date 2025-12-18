Whether you want to buy a star projector as a gift for someone this Christmas, or you know a child who wants one, you'll want top value for money. So we've pitted three of the best star projectors for less than $50 against each other to determine which is the best.

A star projector is, as its name suggests, a projector that typically projects patterns of stars around the interior of a room. However, many of the best ones project images of the night sky, or something similar, and sometimes use sound effects to set a mood. Below, you will find three star projectors that we have reviewed, tested and featured across our guides for the best star projectors, best star projectors under $100 and best star projectors for kids.

We have opted for the Hommkiety Galaxy Projector as it offers stunningly clear, realistic imagery at a wallet-friendly price, the Pikoy Galaxy Projector because of the value for money it offers and the DarkSkys Skyview Pocket Planetarium thanks to its portable design and scientifically accurate projections. But which one would make the best Christmas gift?

Imagery