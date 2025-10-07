The Pococo Galaxy Star Projector is proof that you don't have to spend a fortune to fill a room with realistic images of the cosmos. It punches well above its price bracket and, as one of Amazon's Prime Day deals, you can save an amazing $46 on this portable gem.

We rank the Pococo Galaxy Star Projector as the best value rechargeable star projector, and for good reason. It offers vivid, accurate images of the cosmos and is a breeze to use, for children and adults alike. It comes with two discs, but can be expanded with other disc sets, all of which are reasonably priced.

In our Pococo Galaxy Projector review, we compared it favorably to the far pricier Sega Homestar Flux. If you want a projector that's more than just a mood light, then the Pococo Galaxy Projector is a must-have, especially at this price.

Image 1 of 4 Unlike some of the competition, the Pococo Galaxy Projector's expansion discs are reasonably priced. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

The Pococo Galaxy Star Projector offers the performance and quality you'd expect from pricier projectors. Beautifully packaged (even if its marketing is a bit odd), it comes with two projection discs, Diamond Stars and Westerlund2, and you can purchase additional discs at an entirely reasonable $48 for six discs.

We think it's the best value rechargeable star projector and, in our review of the Pococo Galaxy Star Projector, we remarked that "It gives the best star projectors we've tested a run for their money."



It doesn't include a remote control or app, but it's such a breeze to use that it doesn't need one. Simply insert a disc, turn it on and away you go. With a 12-square-meter projection area, it'll transform virtually any room into a home planetarium. The images are static, but that makes them no less breathtaking. For relaxation, education or both, it's hard to go wrong with the Pococo.

Key features: Rotation/tilt, 12 sq m projection surface, LED bulb, sleep timer, no remote/app or speaker, measures 157x120x120 mm.

Product launched: December 2022.

Price history: The projector has previously dropped to this price, during Prime Day and Black Friday, but it's never been cheaper.

Reviews consensus: An affordable alternative to the more expensive and scientifically accurate star projectors, the Pococo Galaxy Projector gives great bang for your buck with the compatible slides and easy-to-use nature.

Space: ★★★★ | LiveScience: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best star projectors, Best star projectors for kids

✅ Buy it if: You want a star projector that's not only soothing, it projects actual images of the universe, making it useful for educational purposes too.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're just after a relaxing mood light, or need remote or app control. Instead, consider a cheaper model such as the Astronaut Starry Sky Projector.

