We rate the Hommkiety Galaxy Projector as one of the best star projectors on the market, and now it's at its lowest-ever price for Prime Day in October.

Save 25% on the Hommkiety Galaxy Projector, its lowest-ever price, when you get it on Amazon.

The star projector scored an impressive five stars out of five in our Hommkiety star projector review, so there's no surprise that it makes it into our guide for the best star projectors under $100, too. This is largely down to its value for money, the 10 disks included and its brilliant image quality. We recommend checking out our Prime Day hub for the best deals over Amazon's Big Deal Days event, but this is up there if you're looking for a star projector.

Image 1 of 6 The Hommkiety Galaxy Projector is at its lowest-ever price for Prime Day in October. (Image credit: Future) The Hommkiety Galaxy Projector is at its lowest-ever price for Prime Day in October. (Image credit: Future) The Hommkiety Galaxy Projector is at its lowest-ever price for Prime Day in October. (Image credit: Future) The Hommkiety Galaxy Projector is at its lowest-ever price for Prime Day in October. (Image credit: Future) The Hommkiety Galaxy Projector is at its lowest-ever price for Prime Day in October. (Image credit: Future) The Hommkiety Galaxy Projector is at its lowest-ever price for Prime Day in October. (Image credit: Future)

There's a lot of quality on offer here for a surprisingly low price point, compared to the rest of the market. It's a lightweight unit that features buttons for its controls. You get the options for rotation and a sleep timer and the LED bulbs will project vivid, realistic, as well as some fun ones, from the 10 disks provided. It's well-built and looks like a scientific instrument rather than a toy.

Amazon Prime Day in October is known as Big Deal Days and it's here from October 7 through October 8. We're seeing plenty of worthwhile discounts, so if you're looking to bag a bargain ahead of the holiday season, check out our Prime Day hub for the pick of discounts.

Key features: 10 disks, rotation, sleep timer, bright and vivid imagery, lowest price ever.

Price history: Before today's deal, the lowest price on the Hommkiety Galaxy Projector was $40, making today's deal a great value. It normally retails for around $50 and now is the time to get a great price on an already great value for money option.

Reviews consensus: It feels more impressive than the price tag may suggest. While it may not quite compete with the most premium models on the market, it certainly punches way above its weight. If you're looking for something to provide reliable, realistic and sharp imagery, this won't let you down.

Space: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: best star projectors under $100, best star projectors

✅ Buy it if: You want a reliable star projector that has some useful features and provides sharp, vivid imagery at an affordable price.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're looking for the most premium options available, in which case we'd recommend the Sega Toys Homestar Flux.

