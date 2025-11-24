Trumping many of our camera guides, such as the best cameras, best mirrorless cameras and best Nikon cameras, the Nikon Z8 is an outstanding camera for professionals and keen amateurs alike. And now it's the cheapest it's been since June this year, with a huge $803 off at Amazon this Black Friday.



You can get the Nikon Z8 on sale right now at Amazon for $3497.



In my review of the Nikon Z8, I gave it 5 out of 5 stars, being impressed with its specs and performance. I liked the addition of the starlight mode, which enables autofocus detection down to -9EV. I commented that this was "the best we've ever seen." Plus, there's a night vision mode for astrophotographers and an expanded ISO of 102,400.

I wouldn't hesitate to buy this camera at full price, and that's because I did! I own this camera after testing and reviewing hundreds of cameras over two decades, and I wish I could have saved $803 on this top-tier camera.