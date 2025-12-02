Crushed that Cyber Monday is over? Were you too late to snap up any of the bargains? The good news is that there are still some last-chance Cyber Monday deals, such as this fantastic Walmart deal, which nets you over $1000 off the Sony A7R V camera.

Get the Sony A7R V mirrorless full-frame camera on sale right now at Walmart for $3099.

The Sony A7R V is a powerhouse of a full-frame camera, which absolutely dominates our buying guides. We rank it as one of the best cameras for astrophotography,