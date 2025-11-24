When it comes to Black Friday sales, Amazon usually goes all out, but they're slacking on this deal! Walmart has managed to undercut Amazon's price by over $250, making this a steal for pro-level photographers, or amateurs looking to go pro.

You can get this Sony A7R IV camera on sale at Walmart for $2410.

The Sony A7R IV camera is an absolute powerhouse of a camera. It's aimed firmly at professional photographers, and it's loaded with features that cater to that level of skill. It boasts superb low-light performance and excels at landscapes, wildlife photography, astrophotography and more.

Our experts have picked it as one of the best cameras for astrophotography and best mirrorless cameras, giving it four and a half stars in our Sony A7R IV camera review. Kimberley Lane called it "...an incredible camera in a class of its own," and this is the lowest price we've ever seen it at.