Take your astrophotography to new heights for less, save $165 on this powerhouse Sony mirrorless camera

Looking for an amazing quality camera, capable of capturing everything from landscapes to the night sky? This Black Friday, Walmart has beaten Amazon by slashing $165 off this Sony A7R IV.

A Sony A7R IV camera on a wooden surface.
(Image credit: Kimberley Lane)

When it comes to Black Friday sales, Amazon usually goes all out, but they're slacking on this deal! Walmart has managed to undercut Amazon's price by over $250, making this a steal for pro-level photographers, or amateurs looking to go pro.

You can get this Sony A7R IV camera on sale at Walmart for $2410.

