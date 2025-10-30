Capture constellations easily with over $1000 off the Sony A7R V at Walmart

Our best camera for autofocus is on sale at Walmart for only $3190 in this pre-Black Friday deal.

The Sony A7R V is our best camera for autofocus. (Image credit: Future)

We picked the Sony A7R V as our best camera for autofocus in our best cameras guide because of its advanced AI subject recognition and huge 693 phase-detection points. Its a great camera for those looking to level-up their gear for either everyday shooting or astrophotography. It is now over $1000 off in this huge pre-Black Friday deal from Walmart. With the big day approaching on Nov. 28, make sure to do your research now for models you might want to purchase and get a lowdown of all the best deals across skywatching, cameras and technology on our Black Friday deals hub.

The Sony A7R V is on sale for $3190 at Walmart.

Sony A7R V: was $4,200 now $3,190 at Walmart

Save $1010 on the best camera for autofocus. It has a 61MP sensor, AI-powered autofocus, eight stops of in-body image stabilization and 8K video capability. The 693 phase-detection points will aid in quickly focusing on stars in night sky constellations.

We gave it four and a half stars in our full Sony A7R V review and it features in four of our expert guides, including our best cameras guide.

The Sony A7R V has a 61MP sensor and can capture high-resolution stills.(Image credit: Kimberley Lane)