We picked the Sony A7R V as our best camera for autofocus in our best cameras guide because of its advanced AI subject recognition and huge 693 phase-detection points. Its a great camera for those looking to level-up their gear for either everyday shooting or astrophotography. It is now over $1000 off in this huge pre-Black Friday deal from Walmart. With the big day approaching on Nov. 28, make sure to do your research now for models you might want to purchase and get a lowdown of all the best deals across skywatching, cameras and technology on our Black Friday deals hub.

The Sony A7R V is on sale for $3190 at Walmart.

Capturing the constellations can be tricky and can often require manual focus to get the stars pinpoint sharp but autofocus can help. Thanks to the Sony A7R V's huge number of phase-detection points, it will be able to focus on bright stars in the night sky and help with the composition of your photo. The best time to shoot constellations is during a new moon because of the dark skies that allow fainter stars to shine in the night sky. The autofocus on the Sony A7R V will also assist in getting crystal clear shots of lunar detail on the surface of the moon during its other phases like the full moon on Nov. 5.

We gave the Sony A7R V four and a half stars in our full Sony A7R V review, where we praised the AI-powered autofocus system, versatile LCD screen and notable upgrades from the Sony A7R IV. The A7R V has a huge 61MP sensor and performed well during our photography testing apart from a bit of noise when using a higher ISO.

