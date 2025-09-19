The October full moon is a great celestial target to capture, and with this limited-time deal from Sweetwater, you can get the powerful Sony A7 III for just $1498. This is a massive $400 saving on the usual retail price of $1898. This deal comes a couple of weeks before October Prime Day on Oct. 7 and is set to end in just three days, so you'll have to act quickly to get our best low-light mirrorless camera for less.

You can get the Sony A7 III camera on sale right now at Sweetwater for $1498.

The moon is one of the easiest and most satisfying targets for beginner and pro astrophotographers to capture. With the Harvest Moon coming up on Oct. 6, this is a great opportunity to level up your gear and do some stunning lunar photography. During the full moon, you can see plenty of lunar features like the huge Oceanus Procellarum or the prominent Tycho crater. Paired with a telephoto zoom like the Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS II lens, the Sony A7 III will get you incredibly detailed shots of the spectacular landscapes on the moon.

We gave the Sony A7 III four stars in our review and it features in our guide to the best cameras for astrophotography. With a 24.2MP full-frame sensor and impressive low-light performance, it's a great camera for capturing the moon as well as glittering fields of stars.

Image 1 of 4 The Sony A7 III is also weather-sealed for use in challenging conditions. (Image credit: Lauren Scott) The Sony A7 III has a flip-out LCD monitor to help when shooting in difficult angles. (Image credit: Amazon) The Sony A7 III features the same classic Sony dials for exposure compensation and shooting modes. (Image credit: Amazon) The Sony A7 III has a full-frame 24MP sensor. (Image credit: Amazon)

In our full review of the Sony A7 III, we praised its excellent image quality, especially in low-light conditions, which makes it perfect for a wide range of astrophotography targets, including the moon and the stars. Its fast and accurate autofocus system is also a huge plus for capturing constellations, so you can get sharp, pinpoint stars. The camera also has a rugged, weather-sealed body, so you don't have to worry about using it in wet and dusty conditions.

This deal brings the price of the Sony A7 III down to just $1498 from its regular retail price of $1898. This offer is available from Sweetwater and BH Photo Video but it must end on Sept. 21. The deal is also available from Amazon but there is no information on when the price will increase so we would advise buying before Sept. 21.

The Sony A7 III is a fantastic choice for both astrophotographers and general photographers alike. Its 24 MP full-frame sensor provides stunning image quality, while its fast burst shooting and reliable autofocus make it a great option for capturing everything from the moon and stars to portraits and wildlife. It's a versatile camera that is perfect for beginners and enthusiasts who are looking for a great value upgrade. With the full moon coming up on Oct. 6, now is a great time to grab this great low-light camera for less.

Key features: 24.2MP full-frame sensor, native ISO: 100-51,200, 4K UHD video capability, 693-point hybrid autofocus, weather sealing.

Product launched: April 2018

Price history: The Sony A7 III usually retails for $1898, but is being offered by Sweetwater and BH Photo Video for $1498 until Sept. 21. This price is also available on Amazon, but we are unsure how long the price will last.

Price comparison: Sweetwater: $1498 | BHPhotoVideo: $1498 | Amazon: $1498

Reviews consensus: We loved this camera for low-light and astrophotography as it offered amazingly high performance for the price point. In our full Sony A7 III review, we also highlighted the weather sealing, 10fps burst rate and brilliant autofocus.

Space: ★★★★½ | Tech Radar: ★★★★★ | Digital Camera World: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: best cameras for astrophotography, best Sony cameras

✅ Buy it if: You want a professional-grade full-frame camera with excellent low-light performance for astrophotography and general-purpose use.

❌ Don't buy it if: You need a fully articulating screen or a professional-level menu system.

