Highest powered astronomy binoculars we have tested — now $140 cheaper this Black Friday weekend
The Celestron Skymaster 25x100 is dirt cheap ahead of Cyber Monday and is our best binoculars for magnification, perfect for gazing at galaxies.
If you don't want to drag a telescope to your dark sky spot for stargazing, then the Celestron Skymaster 25x100 binoculars are the perfect option. With a huge $140 saving on Amazon for Black Friday weekend, now would be a great time to buy, as they are the cheapest they have been all year.
You can get the Celestron Skymaster 25x100 binoculars on sale right now at Amazon for $380.
They have a huge 100mm objective lens which lets in a huge amount of light and is perfect for dim night sky objects like star clusters, galaxies and nebulas. You will need a tripod for stable views because the magnification is so high, but they are a great option for budget high-magnification stargazing, no matter where you are. We gave them four stars in our Celestron Skymaster 25x100 binoculars review for their high-power magnification and great contrasted views.