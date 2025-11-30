Highest powered astronomy binoculars we have tested — now $140 cheaper this Black Friday weekend

The Celestron Skymaster 25x100 is dirt cheap ahead of Cyber Monday and is our best binoculars for magnification, perfect for gazing at galaxies.

The Celestron 25x100 binoculars aimed at the sky with pampas grass in the background with a black Space.com Black Friday deals badge in the upper-left corner.
(Image credit: Future)

If you don't want to drag a telescope to your dark sky spot for stargazing, then the Celestron Skymaster 25x100 binoculars are the perfect option. With a huge $140 saving on Amazon for Black Friday weekend, now would be a great time to buy, as they are the cheapest they have been all year.

You can get the Celestron Skymaster 25x100 binoculars on sale right now at Amazon for $380.