If you don't want to drag a telescope to your dark sky spot for stargazing, then the Celestron Skymaster 25x100 binoculars are the perfect option. With a huge $140 saving on Amazon for Black Friday weekend, now would be a great time to buy, as they are the cheapest they have been all year.

You can get the Celestron Skymaster 25x100 binoculars on sale right now at Amazon for $380.

They have a huge 100mm objective lens which lets in a huge amount of light and is perfect for dim night sky objects like star clusters, galaxies and nebulas. You will need a tripod for stable views because the magnification is so high, but they are a great option for budget high-magnification stargazing, no matter where you are. We gave them four stars in our Celestron Skymaster 25x100 binoculars review for their high-power magnification and great contrasted views.