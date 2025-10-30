These top-rated binoculars deliver 'a sky-watching experience that will move your soul' — they've just hit the best price we've ever seen in this early Black Friday deal

The Celestron SkyMaster 25x100mm binoculars are our optical experts' choice as the best binoculars for magnification in our binoculars buying guide. For anyone looking for binoculars to deliver incredible details of the night sky, then these top-rated optics have just hit the cheapest price since 2024.

In the lead up to Black Friday, Amazon has dropped the Celestron SkyMaster 25x100mm binoculars by a massive 22% off, taking them down to $403.69, and a saving of $116.23 on the usual Amazon MSRP of $519.95.

However, to sweeten this binocular deal further, there is an additional $40 discount coupon, which you apply before adding to your Amazon cart, and that takes them down to an incredible $363.69.

Save $156.26 on the Celestron SkyMaster 25x100mm binoculars — were $519.95, now $363.69 (with coupon) at Amazon.

In our review, binoculars expert David Sky Brody scored them with an impressive four out of five stars, saying: "They delivered an optically accurate sky-watching experience that can move your soul." High praise indeed, but they aren't without their negatives, and Brody marked them down for their suspect waterproof capabilities.

With such a big discount, now's the time to buy these recommended binoculars from one of the leading brands. Black Friday weekend is just around the corner, running from Nov. 28 to Cyber Monday on Dec. 1, but these are unlikely to go any cheaper, considering Walmart is still selling this popular model for $474.99.

The SkyMaster 25x100s use two 100mm (4-inch) refractor telescopes set up side-by-side, with image-erecting prisms and eyepieces that focus independently for pin-point clarity — unlike the combined central adjustment on standard binoculars. Glasses wearers will also appreciate the 15mm of eye relief, which means you can comfortably use these binos while wearing specs.

One of the best things about the Celestron SkyMaster 25x100s is its superb magnification (which, of course, allows you to see objects 25 times closer). In testing, we were able to marvel at galaxy clusters such as the Leo Triplets, the atmospheric belts of Jupiter, and Sagittarius' star cloud.

However, with hefty magnification, it means they are very large and heavy binoculars (the SkyMaster 25x100s weigh 8.75lbs / 3.97kg), so even those with arms of steel will need a tripod to hold them steady. Our best tripods guide has plenty of buying advice there, and our choice as the most affordable tripod — the Manfrotto Element MII is worth a look.