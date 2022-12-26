Manfrotto Element MII tripod review

Why you can trust Space Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

The Manfrotto Element MII tripod is a lightweight tripod designed for hobbyist and entry-level photographers who need something stable but budget-friendly.

The search for the 'perfect tripod' seems to be a never-ending quest for photographers, and although the Manfrotto Element MII isn't perfect, it still ticks a lot of our boxes. For the price you pay, it has many great features and would make an ideal addition to any photographer's arsenal, whether you're a beginner or a professional.

We put the Manfrotto Element MII to the test and it seems to provide a very happy medium thanks to its ability to perform well in all areas. There are only a couple of small disadvantages, so we think this would be an excellent and affordable tripod to add to your kit.

Manfrotto Element MII: Design

Aluminum or carbon fiber construction

Rubber twist locks are thick, strong, and comfortable to use

No 90 degree central column

(Image credit: Kimberley Lane)

The Manfrotto Element MII tripod that we tested is built with an aluminum construction and features an eye-catching design on two of the legs, which makes this tripod stand out from the crowd. On the top section of the third leg, there's a rubber grip, making it easy and comfortable to maneuver the tripod around when it's in use or even when carrying it between locations. At full height, it measures 160 cm with four different leg sections, which seems to be tall enough for most situations and taller than many other travel tripods out there, although not too tall for a smaller photographer.

It features easy-to-operate rubber twist lock legs as opposed to clips, which makes this tripod very quick and easy to set up, particularly if you're using it out in the cold and are wearing gloves. It's also very streamlined and compact when folded, so you don't have to fight with any fiddly protruding clips when you're trying to put it back in the padded carry bag or in the side pocket of your camera bag. The fact that they're made from rubber also makes it easier on the hands than if they were plastic, so it really seems that Manfrotto built this tripod with comfortability and ease of use in mind from top to bottom.

(Image credit: Kimberley Lane)

This tripod has been so well built and thought through that, honestly, it was hard to find anything we didn't like about it. There is one feature we could find that this tripod doesn't have, however — that being the lack of a 90-degrees rotating central column. It doesn't make the tripod any less pleasant to use, but we think that adding this feature could make this tripod go from great to excellent. For us, it isn't a total dealbreaker, but we think it would just take this tripod to the next level.

Manfrotto Element MII: Performance

Fast & easy operation

Sturdy yet lightweight

Able to hold up to 8kg

(Image credit: Kimberley Lane)

When it came to practical use, this tripod performed excellently. It's incredibly easy and quick to setup and operate, largely thanks to the twist locks and the rapid leg opening system this tripod has. It's not the lightest tripod in the bunch, but it seems to strike the perfect balance between sturdy and lightweight, making it ideal for travel and hiking because it's light enough to carry around without breaking your back and stable enough to withstand a variety of conditions (and for you to feel confident putting expensive equipment on it). It weighs 1.55 kg and has a payload of 8 kg, which is more than enough for a heavy DSLR and a long zoom lens.

(Image credit: Kimberley Lane)

We tested it out with a light mirrorless camera in very windy UK coastal conditions, and it absolutely held its own and didn't budge... somehow! It does also have a detachable hook that screws into the bottom of the central column to help weigh it down when needed (or even just to keep your bag off the ground). Having this extra weight is beneficial when you're shooting in strong winds or adverse weather, particularly as more photographers are switching to lighter mirrorless cameras now and need all the weight they can get.

One thing we did notice is that when the legs were fully extended at their widest, they did bend ever so slightly in the middle when weight was applied, even when the legs were locked. You can overcome this by pulling the legs back in a bit or shortening the tripod so that the thinner bottom section of legs aren't in use. But realistically, you aren't going to have the tripod low to the ground with the legs fully extended anyway, so we can't see this as a major issue, more something to be mindful of to extend the life of your tripod.

Manfrotto Element MII: Functionality

(Image credit: Kimberley Lane)

Ergonomic twist locks to keep legs in place

Ball head mechanism for landscape and portrait orientation

360-degree independent panning

(Image credit: Kimberley Lane)

Another handy feature of this tripod is the ergonomic twist locks to keep the legs in place, with three separate lock settings to choose from. There are two locked leg positions: a fairly standard width and a wider position, plus an all-flexible legs-in-the-air position that enables you to have the legs in whatever position you'd like. This setting would also be good for flipping the tripod upside down so the center column is underneath, with the camera super low to the ground. This feature is great for versatility, as you may not want to spend time fighting with the legs to try and get them even, so having a setting that does this for you is really handy. Not to mention, it makes the setup even quicker if you've spotted a great shot but don't have the time to level the legs by eye.

The ball head mechanism is also surprisingly easy to navigate due to the spirit levels for both landscape and portrait orientations, which eliminates the need for any faffing. However, you do need to make sure you level the tripod with the spirit level first, as once the camera is on the tripod you can't actually see the spirit level because it's covered by the camera.

(Image credit: Kimberley Lane)

Another really cool feature of this tripod is its 360-degree panning ability. This is a super useful feature to have because it's great for both photographers and videographers alike. This makes video footage look silky smooth, as it just spins around on itself without you having to pan the camera around in your hands and risking camera shake. This feature can also benefit photographers, as not only could it be good for an easy change of composition, but it would also lend itself to taking accurate shots for a panoramic image. Not to mention that it allows tripods to be used in situations where they would not normally be used, such as sports action or wildlife photography. You can now effortlessly pan the tripod head around to track a subject while it's moving, eliminating the need to hold the weight of the camera in your hands for an extended period of time.

Should I buy the Manfrotto Element MII?

Whatever your style of photography, we think the Manfrotto Element MII would be a great, stable base for the majority of camera and lens combinations. It's sturdy, lightweight, and has a bunch of very useful features that make it a really solid tripod, both practically and metaphorically.

With the ability to shoot 360-degree panning, it would also be a great tripod if you're getting into videography, which is something that not many tripods can offer. We tested the aluminum model; however, there's also a carbon fiber model, which weighs around 1.35 kg, so if you're looking for something even lighter then this would definitely be a great option. There's also a version that comes with a mobile phone clamp and a Bluetooth remote control, making this an excellent tripod for content creators who aren't necessarily photographers.

Also, for everything this tripod is capable of, it's actually really affordable. If not having the ability to shoot at 90 degrees isn't a dealbreaker for you, then we think this tripod would be a great choice and would last you a long time. With proper care, you wouldn't need another tripod until you were ready to invest more money in one of the more expensive brands.

If the Manfrotto Element MII tripod isn't for you

