It's your last chance to unlock a world of science fiction and science fact for just $2.99 a month with this HBO Max offer

As Cyber Monday comes to a close, there are still a handful of lingering Black Friday streaming deals to be grabbed, and this HBO Max offer is one of them. From Westworld to Wild Wild Space, you can watch everything on the service or just $2.99 a month!

You can subscribe to HBO Max for just $2.99 a month, but you'll have to hurry

HBO Max is a treasure trove of science fiction and science fact, with movies, documentaries and more. Love Dune? HBO Max is the best way to catch up with Dune: Prophecy and watch the second series of this sandy sci-fi show.

Or maybe your tastes run more to superheroes, in which case you've got both seasons of Peacemaker and all five seasons (so far) of Harley Quinn. As for the rest of the family, there's The Sopranos, The Gilded Age, True Detective and more. At less than $3 for 12 months, you really are spoiled for choice.

Save 75% ($9) HBO Max : was $11.99 now $2.99 at click.linksynergy.com Save 75% on an HBO Max subscription that grants you access to the network's entire back catalogue of shows and movies as well as ongoing shows like The Gilded Age. NOTE: Above cost is per month for 12 months.

HBO Max isn't just a treasure trove of sci-fi, it's also the home of a great deal of DC comics content, so if your tastes run to superheroes, you'll find plenty to indulge your tastes here.

The streaming service / network is also known for its documentary movies, such as Wild Wild Space, which explores the ongoing race for the stars. Once it was between the US and Russia, now private companies are at the forefront.

As for the rest of the family, there's a wealth of other content too; The Sopranos and The Wire are a couple of classic shows, but there are new shows and movies arriving all the time. For just $2.99, less than the price of a cup of coffee, you can unlock a whole world of entertainment.

Key features: Stream movies, shows, documentaries and more on multiple devices. Access the network's back catalogue.

Price history: Before today's deal, the normal price of HBO Max is $10.99 a month to be able to stream on two devices in full HD, so a drop down to $2.99 for the first year is a steep savings.

Reviews consensus: HBO's programming has been the recipient of multiple nominations and awards, from The Sopranos and Westworld through to Succession

✅ Buy it if: You want an extensive collection of movies, shows and documentaries, new and old, to keep you watching over the holidays and beyond.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're a strict Marvel fan. HBO's superhero content is mostly DC, Disney Plus is a better option.

