If you're a sci-fi fan looking for a Black Friday streaming deal, then saving 70% on HBO Max as a Hulu add-on is worth getting

You can save 70% on a year of HBO Max when you get it as an add-on to Hulu and stream the Dune movies and TV show, along with the Alien and Predator franchises.

House of the Dragon and other shows on HBO Max.
(Image credit: HBO)

You can get a year of HBO Max and stream the recent Dune movies and TV show for 70% off when you get it as an add-on for Hulu, one of the top streaming deals.

Get HBO Max for just $2.99 a month and save 70% on a year's subscription when you add it to your Hulu plan.

HBO Max Hulu Add-On
Save 70%
HBO Max Hulu Add-On: was $9.99 now $2.99 at hulu.com

Save big and get a worthwhile extension to your Hulu subscription to get access to the Dune, Alien and Predator movies and TV shows, among other great titles.

Alex looks for and writes about deals for a living.
Alexander Cox

Alex has been an E-commerce writer for Space.com for four and a half years, which means he searches for deals and writes about the worthwhile ones for a living. He also spends a lot of his spare time watching the content on streaming services he writes about when looking up streaming deals.