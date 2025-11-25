You can get a year of HBO Max and stream the recent Dune movies and TV show for 70% off when you get it as an add-on for Hulu, one of the top streaming deals.

HBO Max is the home of the recent Dune franchise and one of the best streaming services for sci-fi fans, and it's now heavily discounted in this Black Friday streaming deal. You can only get this deal by adding to your Hulu subscription but as Hulu is home to the Alien and Predator franchises, this is a serious streaming saving for sci-fi superfans. The price of your HBO Max add-on will auto-renew at $9.99 after a year and this deal expires on December 1.