Peacock TV is currently offering one of the best streaming deals we've ever seen. Aimed at students and young adults, the Peacock TV Young Adult Discount is offering anyone between the ages of 18-24 an incredible 73% off a year-long Peacock TV subscription.

It means anyone who meets the age criteria can grab this incredible streaming deal, which gives access to 12 months of over 50 always-on channels for an incredible $2.99 a month, and that equates to a massive $96 saving over the year.

Get 73% off a Young Adult subscription to Peacock TV.

For those of you who haven't seen or heard of Peacock TV, it's NBCUniversal's streaming service and home to an array of hit TV shows and movies, as well as NBC originals and live sports. For sci-fi lovers, Peacock is home to titles including "Intergalactic", "Resident: Alien", "Brave New World", and AI hit “Mrs. Davis”.

Save 73% Peacock Young Adult Discount : was $10.99 now $2.99 at Peacock TV Save big with a Young Adult Discount for Peacock TV. If you're between 18-24, then you won't find a better streaming deal than this. There is a significant saving on an annual subscription, and it provides access to 50 always-on channels, featuring a vast array of well-known sci-fi content, as well as broadcasting a wide range of live sports. Note: To take advantage of this deal, you must be aged between 18-24 and complete a simple age verification process via SheerID. Read more ▼

Image 1 of 3 Peacock Original "Intergalactic" follows a space pilot wrongly convicted of a crime and exiled to a distant prison colony. (Image credit: Peacock TV) Sci-Fi drama "Brave New World" shows future utopia where stability hinges upon control. (Image credit: Peacock TV) Alan Tudyk portrays an extraterrestrial stuck on Earth in "Resident Alien". (Image credit: Peacock TV)

A year's subscription to Peacock usually costs $131.88 or $10.99 a month, but if you're a student or young person, you can grab it now for a bargain $2.99 per month or just $35.88 for the year.

To take advantage of this streaming deal, you must complete an online age verification via SheerID. Once verified, you will receive a unique promo code that may only be used once. You then simply create a Peacock TV account and redeem your promo code. If you already have a Peacock account, you may use your promo code within your Account "Plans & Payments" page.

We've mentioned a few above, but it's also home to "Farscape", "Eureka", "Highlander" and "Age of Tomorrow". If you're a sci-fi fan, then 73% off Peacock for a year is a low-risk option if you're looking for something cool to watch.

You'll have access to news channels, including NBC News and Sky News. If sports are more your thing, you can watch the NFL, Premier League Soccer, WWE, the Golf Pass and more. And for good measure, Peacock also streams reality television, so there really is something for everyone on Peacock.

Key features: 73% discount, over 50 always-on channels, great sci-fi content, live sports, multiple news channels, year-long subscription.

Price history: Before today's deal, the cost of an annual subscription to Peacock would usually be $131.88. We have seen similar discounts in the past, but they don't come around very often. At nearly 73% off, and just $2,99 per month, this streaming deal represents incredible value for a streaming service that will always offer you something you can watch.

✅ Buy it if: You're a young adult between 18-24, and want a low-cost streaming deal, with tons of brilliant content, it's a no-brainer, really.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're not between the ages of 18-24, as this deal is a Young Adult Discount. A Premium Peacock subscription costs $10.99 per month.

