'Black Mirror' season 8 announced for Netflix, with creator Charlie Brooker back at the helm

Expect many more sleepless nights and unsettling dreams in your near future as Netflix has officially announced plans to bring back creator Charlie Brooker’s acclaimed "Black Mirror" sci-fi anthology series for an eighth season after 2025’s triumphant run that included a trio of Golden Globe nominations.

"It was a pleasant surprise and an honor," Brooker revealed regarding the Golden Globe acknowledgements. "Obviously, I don't experience human emotion, but as much as I can emulate it, I was pleased."

There was never much doubt that Netflix would give the green light to another "Black Mirror" season after it collected a total of nine Emmy Awards in its history since 2017, but these are strange times in the entertainment business.

A scene from "Black Mirror" Season 7's "USS Callister: Into Infinity" (Image credit: Netflix)

"Luckily, it does have a future, so I can confirm that 'Black Mirror' will return, just in time for reality to catch up with it," he shared in a Netflix statement. "So, that's exciting. That chunk of my brain has already been activated and is whirring away."

Brooker often compares his creative process of choosing episodes to arranging song tracks on a record album for a satisfying creative balance, and that's a perfectly appropriate analogy.

"It's a useful thought experiment when approaching a new story," he explained. "I'll often think of, 'Well, what haven’t we done yet, and what tone am I looking for? … Where does this track come on the album, and what musical direction are we going to go into?' We'll find out. [It's] very unlikely you'll ever see a 'Black Mirror' hoedown."

Highlights of this past spring's six-chapter success included "USS Callister: Into Infinity," the first-ever sequel to 2018's "USS Callister" episode, and "Eulogy," a bittersweet romantic fable starring Paul Giamatti, for which he picked up an acting nod, along with Rashida Jones for her performance in "Common People." Check out our full "Black Mirror" Season 7 ranked list to see how the rest stacked up.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All seven previous seasons of "Black Mirror" are currently available to stream on Netflix.