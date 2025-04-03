New 'Black Mirror' Season 7 trailer teases an epic space battle for the USS Callister (video)

Black Mirror: Season 7 | Six New Episode Titles Revealed! | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix has released another teaser trailer for 'Black Mirror' Season 7, and it includes a warp-speed flash through of the USS Callister episode, which shows an epic space battle on the horizon for the 'Star Trek' inspired ship.

Creator Charlie Brooker's Emmy Award-winning "Black Mirror" anthology series enters Netflix's orbit for Season 7 on April 10, with six unnerving sci-fi episodes sure to keep you up all night contemplating future technology, virtual universes, artificial intelligence, and your very own existence.

Of great interest to our imaginative space fans this season is the first-ever sequel to arguably the best episode of the franchise, Season 4’s "USS Callister," from 2017. There, employees at a high-tech video game firm were digitally cloned and forced to participate in a bubble world universe aboard a Star Trek-like starship by the company's sadistic co-founder.

"USS Callister: Into Infinity" clocks in at 88 minutes long and stars Cristin Milioti (Nanette Cole), Jimmi Simpson (James Walton), Billy Magnussen (Karl Plowman), Osy Ikhile (Nate Packer), Milanka Brooks (Elena Tulaska), and Paul G. Raymond (Kabir Dudani). It's directed by Toby Haynes and written by Brooker, Bisha K. Ali, William Bridges, and Bekka Bowling.

The official episode synopsis explains that Robert Daly has died, but now the cloned crew of the USS Callister – helmed by Captain Cole – is marooned in an infinite virtual universe, battling for their digital lives while trying to out-maneuver 30 million players.

Official episode poster for "Black Mirror" S7's "USS Callister: Into Infinity" (Image credit: Netflix)

On April 8, fans around the globe can revisit that celebrated Season 4 premiere, "USS Callister," in a live virtual rewatch that includes episode Easter eggs and surprises. Following the party, viewers will plunge further into the sardonic story with a special Q&A featuring executive producers Charlie Brooker and Jessica Rhoades.

After, stay for a sneak peek of "USS Callister: Into Infinity." The fun event kicks off on April 8 at 9:30 a.m. PST, 12:30 p.m. EST, and 5:30 p.m. BST. Save yourself a seat and RSVP HERE!

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Black Mirror" Season 7 appears exclusively on Netflix on April 10, 2025.