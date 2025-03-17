Beam back to the USS Callister in mind-bending new trailer for 'Black Mirror' Season 7 on Netflix

News
By published

Netflix's fan-favorite Season 4 'Star Trek'-themed episode scores a direct sequel coming April 10.

a sleek sci-fi spaceship zooms through a cosmic backdrop
The USS Callister returns to Netflix's "Black Mirror" Season 7 landing April 10 (Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix's "Black Mirror" is a provocative, imaginative, and often extremely disturbing sci-fi horror TV anthology that represents some of the best material on the streaming titan, and now a bold new Season 7 trailer has been unleashed with a callback to one of the finest episodes of Season 4 (and perhaps the entire series) titled "USS Callister."

Crafted as an unsettling examination of some of humanity's most repressed fears and anxieties, creator Charlie Brooker's "Black Mirror" has unapologetically tapped directly into the vein of our deepest nightmares since its debut in 2017. Now the upcoming six-installment seventh season will revisit this "Star Trek"-inspired chapter from 2018 with a direct sequel to that critically-lauded sci-fi fantasy episode exploring the nature of identity in an addictive virtual reality environment.

Check out clips from all six stories in this enticing Season 7 preview:

Black Mirror: Season 7 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Black Mirror: Season 7 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

In the original episode's "Galaxy Quest"-like opening sequence, Captain Robert Daly (Jesse Plemons) and his valiant crew are aboard a retro-designed starship battling with a feral foe named Valdack (Billy Magnussen), who narrowly escapes with some valuable energy crystals after the cruel Daly obliterates his intimidating spacecraft.

We soon realize this is a next-generation VR simulation of a vintage TV show called "Space Fleet" and that Daly is actually the mild-mannered Chief Technical Officer of the immersive game's corporation, Callister Inc.

Seven crew members inside a futuristic starship

A promo image from the 2018 "Black Mirror" episode "USS Callister" (Image credit: Netflix)

Those fawning colleagues aboard the USS Callister are actually trapped employees and owners of the company. His genius is responsible for inventing the Infinity program in which the realistic simulation exists, but now he’s been relegated to the punchline of in-office jokes, sidelined by the brash CEO James Walton played by "Westworld's" Jimmi Simpson.

When Nanette Cole, an alluring Callister new hire (Cristin Milioti), enters his life, Daly incorporates her character (by harvesting DNA from a coffee cup!) into the colorful "Space Fleet" simulation, imprisoned like the others as freshly-avatared "Tron"-style crew member while the outer space adventure plays out in Daly's private bubble universe inside Infinity’s pixelated realm where he’s the sadistic overlord.

Five crew members gathered aboard a spaceship

"USS Callister's" original cast reprises their roles in a sequel episode for "Black Mirror" Season 7 (Image credit: Netflix)

The near feature-length episode ends on an uplifting note despite the horrors of "Space Fleet's" digital clone game grid. Milioti will reprise her role for the rare sequel episode after discovering a way to escape from Daly using an update patch from the real world interpreted in the game as a wormhole. She’ll be joined by original cast members Billy Magnussen, Milanka Brooks, Osy Ikhile, and Jimmi Simpson.

Netflix's "Black Mirror" Season 7 arrives on April 10, 2025.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Jeff Spry
Jeff Spry
Contributing Writer

Jeff Spry is an award-winning screenwriter and veteran freelance journalist covering TV, movies, video games, books, and comics. His work has appeared at SYFY Wire, Inverse, Collider, Bleeding Cool and elsewhere. Jeff lives in beautiful Bend, Oregon amid the ponderosa pines, classic muscle cars, a crypt of collector horror comics, and two loyal English Setters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about entertainment
Split image showing - Left: Chewbacca holding his bowcaster. Right: Luke Skywalker wearing a yellow jacket receives medal from a Princess Leia in a white gown.

You can buy Chewbacca's Bowcaster or Luke's medal at a 'Star Wars' auction, but it could cost you half a million dollars
This Week In Space podcast: Episode 152 — Atomic Rockets II: Nuclear Electric Boogaloo

This Week In Space podcast: Episode 152 — Atomic Rockets II: Nuclear Electric Boogaloo
A three-way split image showing, left: The poster for Vivarium with a floating house. Middle: A shot of two fishermen from Grabbers. Right: The poster for Sea Fever, showing a ship from above, with the dark outline of tentacles spreading out below it in the water.

7 excellent Irish sci-fi movies to leave Hollywood green with envy this St. Patrick's Day
See more latest
Most Popular
A three-way split image showing, left: The poster for Vivarium with a floating house. Middle: A shot of two fishermen from Grabbers. Right: The poster for Sea Fever, showing a ship from above, with the dark outline of tentacles spreading out below it in the water.
7 excellent Irish sci-fi movies to leave Hollywood green with envy this St. Patrick's Day
four puffy colored orbs around a star-shaped icon labelled hr 8799
James Webb Space Telescope sees four giant alien planets circling nearby star (images)
Celestron EclipSmart 10x25 binoculars on a purple space.com background with a deals icon
Our best binoculars for viewing the sun safely have a dazzling 58% off – grab a pair now in time for March's partial solar eclipse
two orbs collide in a fiery explosion, sending large chunks of rock into space
How did Earth get such a strange moon? Exploring the giant impact theory
a white and black rocket climbs into a blue sky
Rocket Lab launching 5 'Internet of Things' satellites on Electron tonight: Watch it live
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 members pose together for a portrait inside the vestibule between the International Space Station and the SpaceX Dragon crew spacecraft. Clockwise from left, are NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore, Nick Hague, and Suni Williams, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov.
Boeing Starliner astronauts heading back to Earth on March 18 after 9 months in space: Watch it live
Artist&#039;s illustration of space junk orbiting Earth.
How climate change could make Earth's space junk problem even worse
a red and orange mottled orb on a black background
Mars could have an ocean's worth of water beneath its surface, seismic data suggest
A cropped version of the nebula image.
This butterfly-shaped nebula owes its structure to 2 chaotic young stars
two men in white lab coats handle a yellow cone-shaped capsule on a metal workbench
The 1st private mission to Venus comes together ahead of possible 2026 launch (photos)