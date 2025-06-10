Star Trek Strange New Worlds Season 3 trailer promises new worlds, new adventures, and new romances (video)

Faithful followers of Paramount+'s "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" have much to be thankful for this summer. Not only is Season 4 of the streamer's flagship sci-fi series currently filming in Toronto, Canada, but we've got the debut of Season 3 to enjoy next month. To whet your "Trek" appetite, Paramount has just released the new official full trailer, alongside an enticing gallery of fresh promo posters!

Starring Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, and Martin Quinn, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 3 touches down with a two-episode premiere on July 17. Joining the prime cast in the upcoming 10-chapter outing are Rhys Darby, Patton Oswalt, Cillian O'Sullivan, Melanie Scrofano, Carol Kane, and Paul Wesley as the younger James T. Kirk.

For Season 3, intrepid acolytes will ride along with Captain Christopher Pike and his valiant crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise as they collide once more with the nasty reptilian species known as the Gorn after Season 2's shattering cliffhanger finale.

The detailed description promises that "new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters' grit and resolve. An exciting twist on classic 'Star Trek,' Season 3 takes characters both new and beloved to new heights, and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy, and mystery, with varying genres never before seen on any other 'Star Trek.'"

Viewers will be treated to several themed installments that stretch the franchise in delightful ways with an old-school retro-futuristic episode, a Swingin’ ‘70s murder mystery ala the Clue board game, a Vulcan-morphing tale, a sappy rom-com segment oozing with cringe, and even a buttoned-up serious documentary-style effort.

This full trailer might be short on time but it packs in a lot of blazing interstellar space combat, Kirk seemingly taking the center seat of the Enterprise for the very first time, a blooming romance between Ortegas' (Melissa Navia) younger brother, Beto Ortegas, (Mynor Luken) and Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), plus Spock dancing the tango and throwing a mean right cross to Dr. Roger Korby’s (Cillian O'Sullivan) face!

Produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is helmed by showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet executive produce with Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Aaron Baiers.