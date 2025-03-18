Punch it! 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 4 starts filming before Season 3 even airs

News
By published

Paramount celebrates with a USS Enterprise bridge photo and new Season 3 character posters

Three sci-fi characters gathered on a starship bridge
Ethan Peck, Celia Rose Gooding, and Anson Mount on the Season 4 set of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" (Image credit: Paramount)

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is now officially the flagship darling of Paramount's "Star Trek" empire and we couldn’t be happier! Last week it was announced that prior to the 10-episode Season 3 launching on Paramount+ sometime this year, production has actually already begun in earnest on Season 4 at studios in Toronto, Canada.

To mark the occasion, luminaries from the cast including Ethan Peck (Spock), Celia Rose Gooding (Nyota Uhura), and Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike) teased a sweet set photo of the trio gathered on the USS Enterprise bridge set displaying a digital shooting clapboard. Peck and Mount stand wearing bemused grins, while Gooding displays a mysterious countenance and stylish new hairdo while casually seated.

Three sci-fi characters pose on a starship bridge set

Ethan Peck, Celia Rose Gooding, and Anson Mount announce the production start of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 4 (Image credit: Paramount)

Season 3 is slated to arrive later this year (sooner than later we hope!), and will shine a spotlight on guest cameos in the form of Cillian O'Sullivan ("In From The Cold") as "The Original Series"' Dr. Roger Korby and Rhys Darby ("Jumanji: The Next Level") portraying some fun legacy character that many anxious folks are speculating to possibly be Leonard "Bones" McCoy, Sybok, Cyrano Jones, or maybe even George Kirk. No detailed plot description for Season 4 is currently available of course so we'll have to wait patiently until Season 3 concludes to discern what the future might hold.

Paramount also delivered a fresh batch of 12 Season 3 character posters to build excitement for the outer space outing, which you can observe in the gallery below.

Per Paramount, photographer Pari Dukovic "used a standard digital projector mixed with strobe to amplify the actors skin and eyes with images of star nebulas and distant universes. The projections were different for each person and each actor reacted differently to it."

Image 1 of 12
a character poster for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds"
Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike(Image credit: Paramount)

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" also stars Rebecca Romijn (Number One), Jess Bush (Nurse Christine Chapel), Christina Chong (La’An Noonien-Singh), Melissa Navia (Erica Ortegas), Babs Olusanmokun (Dr. M’Benga). Recurring guests include Paul Wesley as (James T. Kirk), Melanie Scrofano (Marie Batel), Martin Quinn (Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott), and Carol Kane (Pelia).

Produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is captained by co-showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet executive produce alongside Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Aaron Baiers.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Jeff Spry
Jeff Spry
Contributing Writer

Jeff Spry is an award-winning screenwriter and veteran freelance journalist covering TV, movies, video games, books, and comics. His work has appeared at SYFY Wire, Inverse, Collider, Bleeding Cool and elsewhere. Jeff lives in beautiful Bend, Oregon amid the ponderosa pines, classic muscle cars, a crypt of collector horror comics, and two loyal English Setters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about entertainment
Starship Troopers

'Starship Troopers' big-screen reboot coming from 'District 9' director Neill Blomkamp — would you like to know more?
A three-way split image showing, left: The poster for Vivarium with a floating house. Middle: A shot of two fishermen from Grabbers. Right: The poster for Sea Fever, showing a ship from above, with the dark outline of tentacles spreading out below it in the water.

7 excellent Irish sci-fi movies to leave Hollywood green with envy this St. Patrick's Day
On the left is part of the new half-sky image from the Atacama Cosmology Telescope, adding to measurements from the Planck satellite. Three wavelengths of light have been combined together to highlight the Milky Way in purple, and the cosmic microwave background in grey. The sky is rotated to highlight the part of the Milky Way that is home to the Orion Nebula, shown in the 5-degree-high zoom-in on the righ

New cosmic 'baby pictures' reveal our universe taking its 1st steps towards stars and galaxies
See more latest
Most Popular
On the left is part of the new half-sky image from the Atacama Cosmology Telescope, adding to measurements from the Planck satellite. Three wavelengths of light have been combined together to highlight the Milky Way in purple, and the cosmic microwave background in grey. The sky is rotated to highlight the part of the Milky Way that is home to the Orion Nebula, shown in the 5-degree-high zoom-in on the righ
New cosmic 'baby pictures' reveal our universe taking its 1st steps towards stars and galaxies
The private Starlab space station will consist of a service module and a habitat for four astronauts.
Private Starlab space station moves into 'full-scale development' ahead of 2028 launch
a photograph of space showing a few dozen stars and a blurry dot circled with a label reading &quot;2024 YR&quot;
Asteroid 2024 YR4 no longer threatens to hit Earth, but we can still hit it — for science!
technicans in white coveralls work above, beside and below a space capsule
'Apollo 1' director surprised by details of ill-fated mission in new documentary
upon a black background can be seen a grey orb with a fiery red ocean stretching across most of its visible face
The far side of the moon was once a vast magma ocean, Chinese lunar lander confirms
NASA astronauts Suni Williams (left) and Butch Wilmore talk about voting from the International Space Station.
How NASA's Starliner mission went from 10 days to 8 months: A timeline
Three men and a woman in polo shirts and a hoodie float inside a spacecraft for a photo together
What time will NASA's Starliner astronauts land with SpaceX's Crew-9 today? How to watch live.
a shower of sparks passes from the bottom of the image to the top, while ceramic sides of a spacecraft capsule can be seen at the left and right edges
Feel the burn with this amazing video of a Varda space capsule's plunge through Earth's atmosphere
a massive black cylinder is lifted by crane into a round metal enclosure in a large warehouse
World's largest digital camera to help new Vera Rubin Observatory make a 'time-lapse record of the universe' (video)
image of shadow of blue ghost lander on moon, with earth in the background.
Farewell, Blue Ghost! Private moon lander goes dark to end record-breaking commercial lunar mission