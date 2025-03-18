Punch it! 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 4 starts filming before Season 3 even airs

Ethan Peck, Celia Rose Gooding, and Anson Mount on the Season 4 set of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds"

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is now officially the flagship darling of Paramount's "Star Trek" empire and we couldn’t be happier! Last week it was announced that prior to the 10-episode Season 3 launching on Paramount+ sometime this year, production has actually already begun in earnest on Season 4 at studios in Toronto, Canada.

To mark the occasion, luminaries from the cast including Ethan Peck (Spock), Celia Rose Gooding (Nyota Uhura), and Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike) teased a sweet set photo of the trio gathered on the USS Enterprise bridge set displaying a digital shooting clapboard. Peck and Mount stand wearing bemused grins, while Gooding displays a mysterious countenance and stylish new hairdo while casually seated.

Ethan Peck, Celia Rose Gooding, and Anson Mount announce the production start of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 4 (Image credit: Paramount)

Season 3 is slated to arrive later this year (sooner than later we hope!), and will shine a spotlight on guest cameos in the form of Cillian O'Sullivan ("In From The Cold") as "The Original Series"' Dr. Roger Korby and Rhys Darby ("Jumanji: The Next Level") portraying some fun legacy character that many anxious folks are speculating to possibly be Leonard "Bones" McCoy, Sybok, Cyrano Jones, or maybe even George Kirk. No detailed plot description for Season 4 is currently available of course so we'll have to wait patiently until Season 3 concludes to discern what the future might hold.

Paramount also delivered a fresh batch of 12 Season 3 character posters to build excitement for the outer space outing, which you can observe in the gallery below.

Per Paramount, photographer Pari Dukovic "used a standard digital projector mixed with strobe to amplify the actors skin and eyes with images of star nebulas and distant universes. The projections were different for each person and each actor reacted differently to it."

Image 1 of 12 Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike (Image credit: Paramount) Rebecca Romijn as Number One (Image credit: Paramount) Ethan Peck as Spock (Image credit: Paramount) Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura (Image credit: Paramount) Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel (Image credit: Paramount) Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas (Image credit: Paramount) Christina Chong as La’An Noonien-Singh (Image credit: Paramount) Martin Quinn as Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott (Image credit: Paramount) Melanie Scrofano as Marie Batel (Image credit: Paramount) Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga (Image credit: Paramount) Carol Kane as Pelia (Image credit: Paramount) Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk (Image credit: Paramount)

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" also stars Rebecca Romijn (Number One), Jess Bush (Nurse Christine Chapel), Christina Chong (La’An Noonien-Singh), Melissa Navia (Erica Ortegas), Babs Olusanmokun (Dr. M’Benga). Recurring guests include Paul Wesley as (James T. Kirk), Melanie Scrofano (Marie Batel), Martin Quinn (Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott), and Carol Kane (Pelia).

Produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is captained by co-showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet executive produce alongside Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Aaron Baiers.