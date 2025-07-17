'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds': Rebecca Romijn and Christina Chong on Una and La'an living their best lives in Season 3 (exclusive)

Rebecca Romijn's Number One (aka Una Chin-Riley) and Christina Chong's La’an Noonien-Singh have gone through some transformational character changes over the past two seasons of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” and this fresh batch of episodes for Season 3 sees that trend continue.

Showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers have offered up more exceptional scripts from their talented writers' room that see Number One exhibiting a range of leadership qualities that bode well for her future as a formidable starship captain.

On a similar personal growth trajectory, albeit one with less of a sharp edge, fans will witness more of La'an's softer facets, complete with new romantic love and impressive tango dancing. We chatted to Rebecca Romijn and Christina Chong about where Strange New Worlds season 3 will take their characters.`

Rebecca Romijn in "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 3 (Image credit: Paramount+)

It's fun to see Una come down on someone. We don't get to see that very often. Rebecca Romijn

"I think both in their own right are blossoming characters," Romijn tells Space.com.

"For Una we get to see what she could potentially be like as a captain. Her connection to her crew and her focusing on fairness and making sure she’s correct and on the right side of history. But also stern and how she deals with insubordination. It's fun to see Una come down on someone. We don't get to see that very often. I think ever since she got cleared for being an Illyrian and hiding that, she's now living her best life, living authentically and has her sights set on the next thing."

"I've been playing Una going on seven years now. And we're actually just about done filming season four, which is I think, for both of us, our favorite season yet. The hits keep on coming! We don't even know where our writers get this stuff, they're thinking so far outside the box. The things they bring us we could never imagine. It’s so wild what they are coming up with. They're mindblowing. For the 'Star Trek' uninitiated, we're a great series to start with, because it’s just 'mission of the week' like 'The Original Series.'"

Christina Chong and Ethan Peck in "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 3 (Image credit: Paramount+)

Viewers did get to see a little peek into La'an's gentler, caring side as she developed a deep crush on an alt-reality James T. Kirk (Paul Wesley) in last season's touching episode, "Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow."

"Similarly, for La'an, having now faced her greatest fear of the Gorn coming after her family yet again, she's able to be a softer version of herself, which has opened her up to romance," Chong adds.

"Going back to the dancing, I think, has helped with that as well. So I think both of our characters are heading in a similar direction in some way. And those big writing swings allow us as actors to really delve deep into our character development and evolve them to a level that you wouldn’t necessarily get on a regular TV show. For me, there's nothing I really need to do to get back into La'an. I just look back at the last episode and remind myself of what was happening and where she was mentally. But really, it's all in the script."

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 3 arrives on Paramount+ starting today (July 17).