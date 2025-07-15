'Boldness is all!' — 'Murderbot' is getting a season 2 on Apple TV+

The snarky SecUnit just got a sizable jolt of Hollywood creative juice with the recent announcement that the sci-fi comedy series Murderbot will return for a second season, as announced last week by Apple TV+.

Created by brothers Chris and Paul Weitz ("American Pie," "About A Boy”), this popular and critically acclaimed 10-episode adaptation of author Martha Wells's "All Systems Red," the initial entry in her Hugo and Nebula Award-winning "The Murderbot Diaries" series, first premiered on May 16, 2025.

Alexander Skarsgård ("True Blood," "The Northman") headlines "Murderbot's" amusing ensemble cast that includes Tamara Podemski, Akshay Khanna, Sabrina Wu, Tattiawna Jones, Noma Dumezweni, and David Dastmalchian.

The talented cast of Apple TV+'s "Murderbot" Season 1 (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Skarsgård's self-hacking security android is a run-down protection robot leased out by The Company to a group of space hippies surveying a supposedly uncharted planet, where he tries to tolerate the over-emotional humans while binge-watching thousands of hours of soap operas like the melodramatic show "The Rise and Fall of Sanctuary Moon" and hiding the fact that he's overridden his internal governor module.

As the narrative unfolds, a vast conspiracy involving alien artifacts is uncovered while Murderbot learns to understand and reluctantly accept its flawed human employers.

Murderbot — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Season 2 will likely do away with the PreservationAux team as "Artificial Condition" — Wells’s second "Murderbot" novel — finds the sassy cyborg picking up a new mission amid a different collection of strange humans. Depending on your reactions to the show, that’ll either be a blessing or a bummer, but based on the series' praise, it won’t matter as long as the humorous security robot returns.

"Chris, Paul, Alexander and the entire 'Murderbot' team have delivered a brilliantly original, addictive, witty and vibrant adaptation that has captured the imagination of audiences everywhere," said Matt Cherniss, head of programming at Apple TV+ in a statement. "We can’t wait to unveil what's next for 'Murderbot' and, of course, 'Sanctuary Moon' in Season 2."

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Murderbot" Season 1 is currently streaming exclusively on AppleTV+.