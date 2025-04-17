'Murderbot': Release date, plot, cast, and everything we know about Apple's upcoming dark sci-fi comedy

Apple TV+ adds to its A-list collection of sci-fi shows with "Murderbot", an adaptation of Martha Wells' award-winning "The Murderbot Diaries" book series. Despite the name, however, this isn't a thinly veiled " Terminator " rip-off. Instead, the upcoming comedy drama focuses on the eponymous Murderbot (played by "Succession"'s Alexander Skarsgård), a SecUnit (security android) who remains indifferent to its human creators after developing self-awareness.

While Murderbot looks like it's been taking style tips from " Star Wars "' Stormtroopers, this cyborg is a very different proposition. It's certainly more accomplished at its day job, and takes its mission — protecting a group of scientists as they explore an inhospitable alien world — incredibly seriously. However, it also has no desire to spend more time than necessary with the human beings in its care, and would much rather be watching its favourite TV show, a soap opera called "The Rise and Fall of Sanctuary Moon".

Murderbot's struggles to get its head around their social interactions will be a fundamental aspect of a show that's set to join " Foundation ", " Silo ", "Severance" and " For All Mankind " on the streamer's already-impressive roster of genre series. Here's everything you need to know.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple TV+ has confirmed that the 10-episode season will debut on Friday, May 16, 2025. The first two episodes will debut on that initial "Murderbot" release date, with subsequent instalments landing every Friday.

What is the plot of Murderbot?

(Image credit: Apple)

Not to be confused with a 2023 movie of the same name, the show is based on "The Murderbot Diaries", an award-winning series of books by American author Martha Wells.

According to Apple TV+'s official summary, "'Murderbot' is a sci-fi thriller/comedy about a self-hacking security construct who is horrified by human emotion yet drawn to its vulnerable clients. Played by [Alexander] Skarsgård, Murderbot must hide its free will and complete a dangerous assignment when all it really wants is to be left alone to watch futuristic soap operas and figure out its place in the universe."

Those neutral pronouns are no accident. Although the eponymous Murderbot looks human (that misleading, RoboCop-esque name is chosen by the cyborg when it hacks its programming and starts to think for itself), this security android identifies as an object. In other words, unlike "Star Trek: The Next Generation"'s Lt Cmdr Data , it's not on a Pinocchio-style mission of self-discovery to become more like us.

"It just doesn't get humans at all," Skarsgård told Vanity Fair . "It's not a deep hatred, it's just zero amount of curiosity. It's confused by humans and wants to get away from them."

Indeed, Murderbot would much rather be watching "The Rise and Fall of Sanctuary Moon", — a TV show Wells has said is "kind of based on 'How to Get Away With Murder'" — than enduring social interactions. But the machine also has a job to do, and it takes its mission to protect a group of scientists exploring a hostile planet extremely seriously — in Murderbot's unconventional programming, professional pride overrides personal indifference.

"It's really fun to enjoy the quirks and flaws of these people," co-creator/writer/director Chris Weitz explained in Vanity Fair. "And because they’re not really cut out for this [expedition], Murderbot feels it has to keep them from dying. It's not really because it necessarily cares about them at first. It has this thing of being good at its job in spite of everything. It doesn't really want to do it, but it’s great at it."

The plot for "Murderbot" season 1 is reportedly based on the first book in the "Murderbot Diaries", 2017's "All Systems Red", which went on to win prestigious Hugo, Locus, and Nebula Awards. With six more books already published — not to mention a couple of short stories — the show won't be short of source material should Apple decide to continue Murderbot's adventures.

Murderbot cast

(Image credit: Apple)

Having played a vampire ("True Blood"), a Viking warrior ("The Northman"), a ruthless tech bro ("Succession") and a really, really, really, ridiculously good looking fashion model ("Zoolander"), Alexander Skarsgård adds a cyborg — the eponymous Murderbot — to his eclectic resumé.

The humans Murderbot will be working with — and trying to get its head around — include: Dr Mensah, played by Noma Dumezweni ("Presumed Innocent", the original West End and Broadway productions of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"); Gurathin, played by David Dastmalchian ("The Suicide Squad", "Ant-Man", "Oppenheimer"); Pin-Lee, played by Sabrina Wu ("Joy Ride"); Tattiawna Jones ("The Handmaid's Tale", "Orphan Black: Echoes"); Bharadwaj, played by Tamara Podemski ("Outer Range", "Reservation Dogs"); and Ratthi, played by Akshay Khanna ("Chloe", "The Doll Factory").

"Star Trek"'s John Cho, "30 Rock"'s Jack McBrayer, the MCU's Clark Gregg and "She's Gotta Have It"'s DeWanda Wise are also in the "Murderbot" cast as characters in "The Rise and Fall of Sanctuary Moon", Murderbot's favourite (but not real) TV show. (Surely that title was inspired by Endor in " Return of the Jedi "?)

Murderbot trailers

The first "Murderbot" trailer, unveiled on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, emphasises Murderbot's unique perspective on the human race. "I was built to protect and obey humans, and humans… are idiots," it says in voiceover. "But now that I've hacked my programming I can do what I want. As long as they don’t find out."

The "Murderbot" trailer also introduces the scientists under its protection and the futuristic sci-fi world they inhabit.

Murderbot — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Murderbot director, writers and crew

(Image credit: Apple)

What connects "Murderbot" with "American Pie"? Perhaps surprisingly, the show is written, directed, and produced by Chris and Paul Weitz, the filmmaking brothers who made their name on the smash-hit, pastry-bothering teen comedy back in 1999. They subsequently went on to work together on "About a Boy".

Separately, Chris has directed "The Golden Compass" and "The Twilight Saga: New Moon", and worked on the screenplay for " Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ". Paul's solo credits include "Meet the Parents" threequel "Little Fockers" and Prime Video series "Mozart in the Jungle".

"The Dark Knight" co-writer David Goyer, who's also showrunner on Apple TV+ stablemate "Foundation", is one of the executive producers. Author Martha Wells is on board as consulting producer.